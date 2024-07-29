Biggest questions for Wisconsin football entering fall camp
Wisconsin officially kicks off its 2024 season on Monday with the start of fall camp. Head coach Luke Fickell and his staff were busy making changes this offseason, but what are the biggest questions before they open the season Aug. 30 against Western Michigan?
1. How much of an upgrade is Tyler Van Dyke?
The number one factor in determining the ceiling of this Badgers team will be Miami (FL) transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke's performance. SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai was relatively disappointing last season as a one-year rental with only nine touchdowns on the season.
Van Dyke has nearly 7,500 career passing yards and if he plays up to the potential he showed as a redshirt freshman, Wisconsin has a chance to surprise a lot of people in 2024.
2. Can Chez Mellusi handle a full workload?
Wisconsin has been known for dominant running backs for as long as they've had a football program. Braelon Allen is now with the New York Jets, but veteran Chez Mellusi is back for one more season. He will be flanked by Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker.
There is a great chance that they take a two-headed monster approach in the backfield, which could be beneficial for Mellusi because he's never had more than 173 carries in a season and he's only had more than 51 carries twice. He has battled injuries throughout his college career, notably missing nine games last season. They will need him healthy to reach their offensive potential this season.
3. Is there a 1,000+ yard receiver on this team?
Luke Fickell and his staff made a splash in the transfer portal with Van Dyke, but they also got him a weapon with Boston College transfer wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. Leading receivers Will Pauling and Bryson Green return for another season, but is it enough?
Offensive coordinator Phil Longo had dominant receivers during his time at North Carolina with Josh Downs, Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome. Pauling has an argument to be the best slot receiver in the Big Ten, but the question is whether anyone on the roster has the potential to be a No. 1 option.
4. How will Alex Grinch fit on defensive staff?
Longtime USC and Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was hired as the new safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator this offseason for Wisconsin. His defenses notoriously struggled under Lincoln Riley, most recently allowing 34.4 points per game last season, which ranked 121st in the country.
Fellow co-defensive coordinator Mike Tressel is likely the unannounced head of the unit, but Grinch's fit on the staff will be one to monitor. Fickell was complimentary of the new coordinator at Big Ten Media Days, but his fit with the staff could be a different story.
5. Will Phil Longo's offense improve?
In four seasons as offensive coordinator at North Carolina, Longo became one of the hottest names in play calling. He developed Drake Maye and Sam Howell into two of the best passers in the sport.
When Fickell brought him in last offseason, many people thought he would transform Wisconsin into an aerial threat and pass-first offense. That was not the case in 2023, but now with a different quarterback and more experienced pass-catchers the program will need to see some improvements this season.