Wisconsin Badgers will be without key reserve against Villanova

MILWAUKEE - For the first time this season, the University of Wisconsin won't be at full strength.



The Badgers announced that senior guard Braeden Carrington will be unavailable due to injury when Wisconsin (7-3) faces Villanova (8-2) tonight in the Milwaukee Hoops Showdown at Fiserv Forum.

Availability update for @BadgerMBB



Senior G Braeden Carrington is OUT for tonight’s game vs. Villanova (injury) pic.twitter.com/P1x1KZaFNw — UW Stats & Info (@UWStatsInfo) December 19, 2025

A transfer from Tulsa, Carrington has appeared in 90 career games (29 starts) with 18 double-digit scoring games. He has served as Wisconsin's veteran guard presence off the bench, appearing in every game and averaging 13.8 minutes and 4.8 points on 36.6 percent shooting.

He started the season with a flourish 40 points in the first five games, scoring a season-high 14 points against No.8 BYU in Salt Lake City, but has struggled over the last month. In the last five games, Carrington is averaging just 1.6 points with three scoreless outings. He played a season-low 6:21 against Nebraska after committing a season-high two turnovers.



With Carrington out, the Badgers will likely lean on redshirt sophomore Jack Janicki (3.0 ppg) and true freshman Hayden Jones (0.9) to pick up minutes in the front court.

