Braedyn Locke's low score highlights ugly PFF grades from Wisconsin's blowout loss
Kaleb Johnson and the Iowa Hawkeyes had the Wisconsin Badgers looking for answers on Saturday. Perhaps some answers will come in the grades from the game that have been issued by Pro Football Focus.
There's almost nothing positive to report from the 42-10 loss — and it's hard to take your eyes off the abysmal 38.4 overall grade and 30.3 passing grade PFF gave Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke, who finished 15 of 29 for 137 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Locke received a score of 23.9 when under pressure and 27.8 when he wasn't blitzed. When he was kept clean in the pocket, he still struggled with a 49.7 score.
His offensive line wasn't good, either, with the exception of left tackle Jack Nelson, who led the Badgers with an 81.8 overall grade aided by an 82.1 run-blocking grade.
The rest of Wisconsin's offensive line was terrible when blocking for running back Tawee Walker. Center Jake Renfro had a 64.5 run-blocking grade; right tackle Riley Mahlman scored a 63.0; right guard Joe Huber was down at 56.3 and left guard Joe Brunner earned a 55.2.
Linebackers Christian Allegro and Jake Chaney had the two best scores for the Badgers, earning scores of 83.9 and 83.7, respectively.
Wisconsin has lost two consecutive games by a combined score of 70-23. At 5-4, they are off this week before hosting No. 1 Oregon at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 16.