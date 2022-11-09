Wisconsin Badgers versus Iowa by the numbers

Back to having a winning record after beating Maryland, the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4 overall, 3-3 B1G) are busy preparing for a significant road test against Big Ten West rival Iowa.

The Hawkeyes and Badgers are each vying for the Heartland Trophy, and the two programs have had some significant battles over the past decade.

With Wisconsin entering the game as slight favorites, let's take a look at how the two teams compare statistically through the first nine games of the season.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen breaking a tackle against Iowa in 2021. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offense

Wisconsin

Scoring: 30.8 points per game, No. 53 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten

Total yards: 386 yards per game, No. 74 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 183.3 yards per game, No. 43 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 202.7 yards per game, No. 101 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Time of Possession: 30 minutes and 24 seconds, No. 53 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Iowa

Scoring: 17.2 points per game, No. 125 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Total yards: 262.8 yards per game, No. 129 in FBS, No. 14 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 103.6 yards per game, No. 118 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 159.2 yards per game, No. 120 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Time of Possession: 28 minutes and 23 seconds, No. 99 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Wisconsin and Iowa are each coming off strong performances on the ground. The Badgers found success with a season-high 278 rushing yards against Maryland, running behind a new starting offensive line that features four former four-star prospects and all five players with eligibility remaining after this season. For Iowa, the Hawkeyes received a huge game from freshman running back Kaleb Johnson, who won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his 214-yard effort against Purdue last Saturday.

Neither offense has been overly prolific this season, but statistically, Wisconsin has a decisive advantage on offense. The Hawkeyes rank outside the top 100 in most major categories, while the Badgers have played much better since Jim Leonhard took over against Northwestern.

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig celebrates a sack against Iowa in 2021. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Defense

Wisconsin

Scoring defense: 20.6 points per game allowed, No. 24 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 325.8 yards per game, No. 23 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 113.8 yards allowed per game, No. 22 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 212 yards allowed per game, No. 41 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 2.11 per game, No. 72 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Iowa

Scoring defense: 14.3 points per game allowed, No. 5 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 264.4 yards per game, No. 3 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 92.8 yards allowed per game, No. 8 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 171.6 yards allowed per game, No. 10 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 2.67 per game, No. 28 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten

While Iowa's offense has struggled mightily this year, the Hawkeyes still have one of the best defenses in the country. With a tremendous group of linebackers and talent in the secondary, Iowa has relied on its defense to win games this season. Led by Jack Campbell and Seth Benson in the middle, the Hawkeyes are stout against the run, meaning that Wisconsin will likely need to throw the ball on offense.

Defensively, the Badgers are playing much better on that side of the ball lately as well. With several key players back from injury, like safety Hunter Wohler and cornerback Alexander Smith, Wisconsin has generated more pressure on opposing quarterbacks and tackled better in space over the past two games. It will be interesting to see if the Badgers can keep the trend going on the road at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz standing with his team before running out at Camp Randall Stadium in 2021. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams/Turnovers/Penalties

Wisconsin

Kickoff return: 22.85 yards per return, No. 17 in the FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten

Punt return: 4.12 yards per return, No. 122 in the FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Net punting: 39.77 yards per punt, No. 44 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: +.67, No. 26 in the FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 7.3 per game, T-No. 103 in FBS

Penalty yards: 66.9 yards per game, T-No. 112 in FBS

Iowa

Kickoff return: 22.41 yards per return, No. 23 in the FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Punt return: 7.95 yards per return, No. 62 in the FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Net punting: 41.32 yards per punt, No. 22 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: +.33, No. 42 in the FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 4.9 per game, T-No. 23 in FBS

Penalty yards: 39.4 yards per game, T-No. 17 in FBS

With the way Iowa wants to play, Wisconsin cannot afford to make mistakes on offense. Penalties and turnovers have hurt the Badgers in their four losses this season, and Iowa rarely beats itself in those areas. The Hawkeyes are not overly explosive on offense, and instead rely on defensive and special teams to lead the way.

Field position, penalties, and special teams plays could play a pivotal role in how Saturday unfolds, especially with chilly temperatures expected this weekend. Wisconsin did a phenomenal job of winning the turnover battle against Maryland in tough conditions, it will be fascinating to see if they can do it again versus a very different football team in a hostile environment.

