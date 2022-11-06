Wisconsin vs. Maryland: Game notes and top plays from Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten on Saturday, taking down the Maryland Terrapins for a 13-point win inside Camp Randall Stadium.

The game was an important win for the Badgers, and while the weather did not cooperate, Wisconsin put together a strong performance from start to finish.

Let's look back at some notable statistics and top plays that emerged from Saturday's Big Ten win.

Game notes

Wisconsin is now undefeated (4-0) against Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten.

With the win, the Badgers have a 39-8 record in November dating back to 2010. Only Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Alabama have a better winning percentage during that time.

The Wisconsin defense held Maryland to only 10 points, ending a 10-game streak of Maryland scoring at least 27 points.

The Wisconsin defense had a season-high five sacks against Maryland, and held the Terrapins to only 77 passing yards.

With another interception, and no giveaways, the Wisconsin Badgers are now +6 on the season in turnover margin.

The Badgers have scored first in seven of the team's nine games this season, and have outscored their opponents 80-10 in the first half of games under Jim Leonhard.

Wisconsin rushed for a season-high 293 rushing yards, with both Isaac Guerendo (114 yards) and Braelon Allen (119 yards) eclipsing the 100-yard mark and finding he end zone for a touchdown.

Braelon Allen has now ran for at least 100 yards in 14 of the last 18 games with the Badgers.

Isaac Guerendo set a new career-high with his 114 yard performance, and his 89-yard rushing touchdown was the second-longest of the season and the fifth-longest in UW history.

Chimere Dike had three receptions for 32 yards against Maryland, giving him three or more receptions in each of the past five games.

Wisconsin inside linebacker Jordan Turner tallied six tackles versus Maryland. He has recorded six or more tackles in three straight games.

Kicker Nate Van Zelst made a career-high three field goals on Saturday.

Safety Hunter Wohler had his first career interception against Maryland, giving Wisconsin 10 different defensive players who have generated an interception this season.

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig added two more sacks on Saturday, giving him eight for the season, a statistic he leads the Big Ten in. Herbig is tied for ninth in program history with 18 career sacks.

Top plays

#1: Running back Isaac Guerendo breaks out for an 89-yard touchdown

The definitive play of the game was Isaac Gueendo's 89-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The senior tailback made a nice move to the outside, and he didn't look back, tiptoeing down the sidelines for a breakaway score. Wide receiver Chimere Dike threw an impressive downfield block to lead the way, but it was Guerendo's speed that truly broke the play open.

#2: Hunter Wohler snags a fourth quarter interception

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler made his long-awaited return after breaking his fibula in the Illinois State game. On Saturday, the sophomore made his presence felt with a crucial fourth-quarter interception, flashing his versatility and athletic ability on the play. Wohler was actually lined up as an outside linebacker on the play but dropped into coverage, reading the eyes of the quarterback for his first career interception.

#3: Skyler Bell takes a jet sweep 36 yards in the first quarter

With the rain falling and 20-mile-per-hour winds, the Badgers turned to their running game on Saturday. In the first quarter, freshman wide receiver Skyler Bell found some open space on a jet sweep, breaking off a 36-yard run that ultimately setup Wisconsin's first touchdown. Bell navigated his way through traffic well, while sophomore left tackle Jack Nelson was out in front as a lead blocker.

#4 Keeanu Benton comes up with a crucial fourth down sack in the first quarter

The Wisconsin front seven played great against Maryland. Early in the game, it was senior captain Keeanu Benton who set the tone with a huge fourth down sack to stop the Terrapins in their tracks. Benton made a strong play to get into the backfield and he secured one of Wisconsin's five sacks on the day.

#5: Braelon Allen jukes his way into the end zone

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen put the Badgers on the scoreboard first with a first quarter touchdown run. Allen followed some tremendous blocking and needed only one jump cut to dance his way into the end to give Wisconsin a 7-0 lead.

Allen was phenomenal all game long, and helped the Badgers run for a season-high 293 yards.

