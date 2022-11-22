Wisconsin football: Jim Leonhard weekly press conference recap

Interim coach Jim Leonhard held his weekly press conference on Monday morning. Meeting with media members for the first time since the University of Wisconsin officially posted their head coach position, Leonhard answered a smattering of questions about the role, his team's performance against Nebraska, and Wisconsin's upcoming game against rival Minnesota.

Here is a recap of what Leonhard had to say during Monday's availability.

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard looking up at the scoreboard against Maryland. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Leonhard began his press conference with an opening statement...

"Once again, just proud of our group, how they responded at Nebraska last week. To gut out a win the way we did, after the week we had, just an impressive finish to that week. Wasn't pretty, wasn't up to the standard of play we want to have, but the finish was exactly what we needed last week. Turning the page, I'm very excited for this opportunity to get back in Camp Randall to finish the regular season off against Minnesota and bring the axe back."

On the targeting penalty on Nick Herbig and an appeal...

"We have started that [appeal] process, and we'll continue to push. I don't agree with the call so obviously we want to get some clarity on one, was it correct, and two, how can we train our players better to avoid those situations? He was committed to make a tackle and did everything he could to avoid contact as far as rolling off. Unfortunate that it was called that way, and hopefully we can get it changed, but I don't know what the likelihood of that will be."

On the rivalry with Minnesota...

"We will have a number of people talk, the beauty of this program is we've had a lot of people who have been a big part of this rivalry, and it means a lot, to a lot of people. I'm excited to kind of teach the guys who don't know much about the history, it means everything. It's the longest rivalry in college football. If that doesn't mean anything to you then it's hard. We've talked at length about what I feel about rivalries in college football, it's what makes the game special. We will respect the rivalry and I'm excited to get out there and go get a win."

On C.J. Goetz sticking it out as a senior and the transfer portal in general...

"I hope he's not becoming a rarity because that's the reality of football. [For] a lot of players it takes time. They are not a finished product when they get to the college level and I think that's the false reality of kind of where football is right now, everybody wants it right now. They expect immediate success and they expect playing time, and they expect production. But that's not how it works. That's why the transfer portal is loaded right now. The process I think is getting ahead of itself and we have to continue to push and educate these players on really what it takes and what it means. It really hasn't been that long where the expectation was to get into a program and grow and develop, and continue to take steps to increase your role. Only recently has that drastically changed. We've had these conversations just like week as a defensive staff. You look at the experience we've had on our side, and I was the outlier playing in my second year. Everyone else took year three, year four where all of a sudden they took that big jump and these are guys who've played a lot of football. That's not uncommon, but I think the misconception out there are players are on a three-year plan right now. If it doesn't happen in year one, well is this the right place for me. It's a joke, it's an absolute joke. So hopefully C.J. Goetz is not the outlier, but the norm."

Jim Leonhard hitting hands with outside linebacker Kaden Johnson after Wisconsin's in over Northwestern. Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

On the play of Kaden Johnson filling in for Nick Herbig...

"I was very proud of that whole linebacker group on how they stepped up. You mentioned Kaden, he made multiple plays down the stretch, Darryl Peterson gets his first sack and comes up with a huge play. C.J. Goetz, an unsung play on the second down of the last drive, he runs one down from the opposite side of the formation when we had a mistake. Huge plays to finish that game out by the outside linebacker group in a time when we needed it right, we didn't have our leader, we didn't have our No. 1 playmaker at the position. So just very proud. They're continuing to get better. The consistency is just rising and starting to see the light come on from a confidence and play speed physicality standpoint from that young group."

On Minnesota running back Mo Ibrahim...

"He's been a top-tier running back in college football for a long time. I'm ready for him to leave and move on. It's just impressive the physicality, the consistency that he runs with the vision. He's going to make you earn it every time you have to tackle him, and he's done it for a long time in that program."

On having more formal conversations this week with Athletic Director Chris McIntosh...

"Yes, I believe that will happen soon. I don't want to get into too much of that right now. This week to me is still about this season, it's about this group of players. As far as the media goes, I don't need or want that attention for our guys, so I'm going to have some conversations this week and hopefully, it leads in the direction I want it to go. I've got about 20 bucks if I can get some of your sources in here, it's a lot of information I'm hearing but I haven't been told. I'm excited for the opportunity to really lay out my entire vision for the athletic department hopefully soon."

On John Torchio and Keeanu Benton stepping up this season...

"As a coach, all you can ask for is growth and development. They've been making plays in this defense for a long time and anytime you see the off-the-field leadership, the consistency, bringing younger players along, that's what really gets you excited because that's going towards the future of the program. They're both guys who had strong leaders in their position groups for years when they were young. This year, very very aware that they had to be that person and wanted it, and asked advice. Wanted to know how to get it done. Even cooler, it's not naturally who they are. They are more, sit back let others lead, do my job, and to see them really get out of their shell, become more vocal, it's really exciting as a coach."

On the loss to Minnesota in 2021...

"I think they out physicalled us last year and they finished. We had the lead going into halftime and they finished. They made plays in the second half to swing the game and create momentum and put us on our heels. We couldn't overcome it. I already mentioned they are okay with shortening the game, playing tough, playing field position, finding ways to create turnovers and make it a second-half game. We got to in it. We have to dominate the line of scrimmage, which is going to be different this week because it is going to be a slugfest. You have to make plays, you have to make big plays on the perimeter, in the rung game, in the pass game, you have to create turnovers, that's what is going to get it done."

On what the rivalry with Minnesota means to him after playing in it four years...

"You just know the records don't matter. You go in there, it's going to be a physical game, you have to earn it, you got to take it away. That's the fun part about rivalries to me, it doesn't matter. Banged up. Healthy. Struggling. Playing well. You know you go out there and win it, go earn a win. I've always respected this program, I don't like them right, but I respect them because they have an identity, they know who they are and they are going to force you to beat them very similar to what we are. It's going to be a fun experience on Saturday and we need to get out of there with a win."

You can watch the entire press conference below.

