Wisconsin Badgers versus Nebraska by the numbers

The Wisconsin Badgers football team is back in action this weekend with a crucial Big Ten West matchup against Nebraska on the docket. The Badgers are early favorites against the Cornhuskers and are desperately in need of a win to secure bowl eligibility.

With both teams led by interim head coaches, let's take a look at how the two teams compare statistically through the first ten games of the season.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen breaking a tackle against a Nebraska defender in 2021.

Offense

Wisconsin

Scoring: 28.7 points per game, No. 66 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Total yards: 370.1 yards per game, No. 82 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 170.1 yards per game, No. 54 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 200 yards per game, No. 105 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Time of Possession: 30 minutes, No. 61 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Nebraska

Scoring: 23.3 points per game, No. 94 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Total yards: 363 yards per game, No. 86 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 136.4 yards per game, No. 85 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 226.6 yards per game, No. 74 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Time of Possession: 26 minutes and 39 seconds, No. 124 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Both Wisconsin and Nebraska have been inconsistent on offense this season. The Badgers have a slight edge in points per game, total yards, and rushing offense, while the Cornhuskers have a more balanced attack heading into Saturday.

With colder temperatures on the horizon, expect Wisconsin to want to get its ground game going. Running back Braelon Allen was held to just 40 rushing yards on 17 carries last weekend against Iowa, but ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns a year ago against the Cornhuskers. Fellow running back Chez Mellusi could also be back on Saturday after practicing this week, potentially giving Wisconsin a much-needed lift on offense.

Nebraska is expected to get starting quarterback Casey Thompson back this week after missing the past two games. How well Thompson plays will be another interesting aspect of the game to watch.

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig making an open-field tackle against Nebraska in 2021.

Defense

Wisconsin

Scoring defense: 20.9 points per game allowed, No. 27 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 307.8 yards per game, No. 14 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 107.6 yards allowed per game, No. 16 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 200.2 yards allowed per game, No. 32 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 2.5 per game, No. 39 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Nebraska

Scoring defense: 29.9 points per game allowed, No. 98 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 438.1 yards per game, No. 112 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 191 yards allowed per game, No. 112 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 247.1 yards allowed per game, No. 92 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 1.7 per game, No. 93 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Wisconsin's defense is playing its best football of the season lately. The Badgers have done a much better job of getting after the quarterback the past two games and have continued to rise in nearly all meaningful defensive statistics.

Outside linebacker Nick Herbig has five sacks in the past two contests, making the matchup against Nebraska's offensive tackles one of the more intriguing things to watch in the game.

The Cornhuskers have struggled to stop opponents from running the football this year, allowing almost 200 yards of rushing yardage per game. It will be interesting to see if the Badgers can jumpstart their rushing attack after a bad showing against Iowa.

Wisconsin field goal kicker Nate Van Zelst making a field goal against Iowa.

Special Teams/Turnovers/Penalties

Wisconsin

Kickoff return: 22.09 yards per return, No. 26 in the FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Punt return: 4.42 yards per return, No. 116 in the FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Net punting: 37.52 yards per punt, No. 88 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: +.4, No. 34 in the FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 7 per game, T-No. 96 in FBS

Penalty yards: 63.9 yards per game, No. 109 in FBS

Nebraska

Kickoff return: 17.9 yards per return, No. 107 in the FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Punt return: 16.5 yards per return, No. 7 in the FBS, No. 1 in Big Ten

Net punting: 39.86 yards per punt, No. 39 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: -.7, No. 117 in the FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 5.6 per game, T-No. 41 in FBS

Penalty yards: 45.6 yards per game, T-No. 31 in FBS

The Badgers are coming off another poor performance on special teams last weekend. Outside of the field goal unit, the rest of the phases struggled as Iowa took advantage of several mistakes, including a blocked punt.

The Cornhuskers have had their fair share of troubles in special teams the past couple of seasons as well, but may have a slight advantage in that phase of the game on Saturday. In a game like this, penalties, special teams, and turnovers could play a key role in determining the outcome.

Wisconsin head coach, Jim Leonhard, talked in depth about the importance of special teams in his press conference after the Iowa game, we shall see if the team can clean things up against Nebraska.

