Wisconsin Badgers versus Nebraska by the numbers
The Wisconsin Badgers football team is back in action this weekend with a crucial Big Ten West matchup against Nebraska on the docket. The Badgers are early favorites against the Cornhuskers and are desperately in need of a win to secure bowl eligibility.
With both teams led by interim head coaches, let's take a look at how the two teams compare statistically through the first ten games of the season.
Offense
Wisconsin
- Scoring: 28.7 points per game, No. 66 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten
- Total yards: 370.1 yards per game, No. 82 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten
- Rushing offense: 170.1 yards per game, No. 54 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten
- Passing offense: 200 yards per game, No. 105 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten
- Time of Possession: 30 minutes, No. 61 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten
Nebraska
- Scoring: 23.3 points per game, No. 94 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten
- Total yards: 363 yards per game, No. 86 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten
- Rushing offense: 136.4 yards per game, No. 85 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten
- Passing offense: 226.6 yards per game, No. 74 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten
- Time of Possession: 26 minutes and 39 seconds, No. 124 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten
Both Wisconsin and Nebraska have been inconsistent on offense this season. The Badgers have a slight edge in points per game, total yards, and rushing offense, while the Cornhuskers have a more balanced attack heading into Saturday.
With colder temperatures on the horizon, expect Wisconsin to want to get its ground game going. Running back Braelon Allen was held to just 40 rushing yards on 17 carries last weekend against Iowa, but ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns a year ago against the Cornhuskers. Fellow running back Chez Mellusi could also be back on Saturday after practicing this week, potentially giving Wisconsin a much-needed lift on offense.
Nebraska is expected to get starting quarterback Casey Thompson back this week after missing the past two games. How well Thompson plays will be another interesting aspect of the game to watch.
Defense
Wisconsin
- Scoring defense: 20.9 points per game allowed, No. 27 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten
- Total yards allowed: 307.8 yards per game, No. 14 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten
- Rushing defense: 107.6 yards allowed per game, No. 16 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten
- Passing defense: 200.2 yards allowed per game, No. 32 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten
- Sacking the QB: 2.5 per game, No. 39 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten
Nebraska
- Scoring defense: 29.9 points per game allowed, No. 98 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten
- Total yards allowed: 438.1 yards per game, No. 112 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten
- Rushing defense: 191 yards allowed per game, No. 112 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten
- Passing defense: 247.1 yards allowed per game, No. 92 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten
- Sacking the QB: 1.7 per game, No. 93 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten
Read More
Wisconsin's defense is playing its best football of the season lately. The Badgers have done a much better job of getting after the quarterback the past two games and have continued to rise in nearly all meaningful defensive statistics.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig has five sacks in the past two contests, making the matchup against Nebraska's offensive tackles one of the more intriguing things to watch in the game.
The Cornhuskers have struggled to stop opponents from running the football this year, allowing almost 200 yards of rushing yardage per game. It will be interesting to see if the Badgers can jumpstart their rushing attack after a bad showing against Iowa.
Special Teams/Turnovers/Penalties
Wisconsin
- Kickoff return: 22.09 yards per return, No. 26 in the FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten
- Punt return: 4.42 yards per return, No. 116 in the FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten
- Net punting: 37.52 yards per punt, No. 88 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten
- Turnover margin: +.4, No. 34 in the FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten
- Penalties per game: 7 per game, T-No. 96 in FBS
- Penalty yards: 63.9 yards per game, No. 109 in FBS
Nebraska
- Kickoff return: 17.9 yards per return, No. 107 in the FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten
- Punt return: 16.5 yards per return, No. 7 in the FBS, No. 1 in Big Ten
- Net punting: 39.86 yards per punt, No. 39 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten
- Turnover margin: -.7, No. 117 in the FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten
- Penalties per game: 5.6 per game, T-No. 41 in FBS
- Penalty yards: 45.6 yards per game, T-No. 31 in FBS
The Badgers are coming off another poor performance on special teams last weekend. Outside of the field goal unit, the rest of the phases struggled as Iowa took advantage of several mistakes, including a blocked punt.
The Cornhuskers have had their fair share of troubles in special teams the past couple of seasons as well, but may have a slight advantage in that phase of the game on Saturday. In a game like this, penalties, special teams, and turnovers could play a key role in determining the outcome.
Wisconsin head coach, Jim Leonhard, talked in depth about the importance of special teams in his press conference after the Iowa game, we shall see if the team can clean things up against Nebraska.
Related links:
- Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton set to play in the 2023 Senior Bowl
- Wisconsin's depth chart and injury report for Week 12 against Nebraska
- Wisconsin interim HC Jim Leonhard discusses the loss to Iowa
You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:
Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers
You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.