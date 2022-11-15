Skip to main content

Wisconsin's Week 12 depth chart and injury report versus Nebraska

An updated depth chart and injury report for the Wisconsin Badgers ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Following a poor showing in Iowa City, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to get back on track this upcoming Saturday against Nebraska.

Still searching to become bowl eligible, the game will be a huge opportunity for Jim Leonhard and the players to secure postseason relevancy. 

On Monday, the Badgers released their preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what it means for UW. 

Preliminary Injury Report

Out against Nebraska:

  • Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury

Out for the season:

  • Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury
  • Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury
  • Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury
  • Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury
  • Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury
  • Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury
  • Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury

Running back Chez Mellusi is notably no longer on the injury report this week. Head coach Jim Leonhard mentioned that Mellusi (wrist injury) was on track to return at some point this season, and also noted in Tuesday's press conference that the senior participated in practice. 

With Braelon Allen nursing a shoulder injury the fact that Mellusi is close to returning is great news for the Wisconsin backfield as Mellusi is one of the Badgers' top weapons on offense when healthy. 

Defensive end Isaiah Mullens is also not on the status report, giving a sliver of hope that he could also make a return this week after missing several weeks. 

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt remains the only player confirmed out for the game, though he has not played this season. 

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz receiving the snap out of shotgun at Iowa

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz receiving the snap from center Joe Tippmann against Iowa. 

Depth Chart

  • Quarterback
  1. Graham Mertz (RS JR)
  2. Chase Wolf (RS SR)

Running back

  1. Braelon Allen (SO)
  2. Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)

Braelon Allen has been playing through a shoulder injury. While it is not expected to sideline him against the Cornhuskers, it has potentially impacted his play of late. He ran for only 40 yards on 18 carries against Iowa. Allen did eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the double-digit loss.  

Fullback

  1. Jackson Acker (RS FR)
  2. Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Wide receiver

  1. Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR)
  2. Keontez Lewis (SO) & Dean Engram (RS JR)

Tight end

  1. Hayden Rucci (RS JR)
  2. Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)

Left tackle

  1. Jack Nelson (RS SO)
  2. Nolan Rucci (RS FR)

Left guard

  1. Tanor Bortolini (RS SO)
  2. Tyler Beach (6-yr SR)

Center

  1. Joe Tippmann (RS JR)
  2. Dylan Barrett (RS SO)

Right guard

  1. Trey Wedig (RS SO)
  2. Michael Furtney (RS SR)

Right tackle

  1. Riley Mahlman (RS FR)
  2. Trey Wedig (RS SO)
Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig sacks the Iowa quarterback.

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig coming up with one of his three sacks against Iowa. 

Defensive end

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  1. Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR)
  2. James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)

Nose tackle

  1. Keeanu Benton (SR)
  2. Gio Paez (RS JR)

Gio Paez missed his second-consecutive game against Iowa. It will be interesting to see if the Badgers can get him back this week. If not, expect freshman nose tackle Curt Neal to once again handle snaps behind Keeanu Benton. 

Outside linebacker

  1. Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR)
  2. Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

Inside linebacker

  1. Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR)
  2. Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)

Cornerback

  1. Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR)
  2. Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)

Nickel

  1. Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR)
  2. Max Lofy (RS JR)

Free safety

  1. Kamo'i Latu (RS JR)
  2. Hunter Wohler (SO)

Strong safety

  1. John Torchio (RS SR)
  2. Titus Toler (RS JR)
Wisconsin kicker Nate Van Zelst making a field goal against Iowa

Wisconsin placekicker Nate Van Zelst making a field goal against Iowa. 

Punter

  1. Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
  2. Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

  1. Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)
  2. Gavin Lahm (Freshman)

Kickoff

  1. Jack Van Dyke (Junior)
  2. Gavin Lahm (Freshman)

Long-snapper

  1. Peter Bowden (RS Junior)
  2. Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

  1. Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
  2. Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

  1. Dean Engram (RS Junior)
  2. Chimere Dike (Junior)

Kick return

  1. Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior)
  2. Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi running with the ball against New Mexico State.
Football

Wisconsin's Week 12 depth chart and injury report versus Nebraska

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin point guard Kamari McGee speaking with Greg Gard during the Brew City Battle in Milwaukee.
Basketball

Gameday Guide: Wisconsin men's basketball vs. UW-Green Bay preview

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton celebrates a sack against Maryland
Football

Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton to play in the 2023 Senior Bowl

By Matt Belz
Wide receiver Devin Chandler returning a kickoff against Notre Dame
Football

Former Wisconsin WR Devin Chandler killed in UVA shooting

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard walking into Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Football

Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering

By Matt Belz
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson running into the end zone against Wisconsin
Football

Wisconsin falls to Iowa 24-10 in a mistake-filled loss

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen breaking a tackle against Iowa.
Football

Gameday watch guide: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa preview and notes

By Matt Belz
Tyler Wahl tries to pry the ball away from the Stanford offensive player
Basketball

Game notes and top plays from Wisconsin's 60-50 win vs. Stanford

By Matt Belz