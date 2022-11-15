Wisconsin's Week 12 depth chart and injury report versus Nebraska
Following a poor showing in Iowa City, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to get back on track this upcoming Saturday against Nebraska.
Still searching to become bowl eligible, the game will be a huge opportunity for Jim Leonhard and the players to secure postseason relevancy.
On Monday, the Badgers released their preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what it means for UW.
Preliminary Injury Report
Out against Nebraska:
- Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury
Out for the season:
- Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury
- Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury
- Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury
- Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury
- Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury
- Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury
- Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury
Running back Chez Mellusi is notably no longer on the injury report this week. Head coach Jim Leonhard mentioned that Mellusi (wrist injury) was on track to return at some point this season, and also noted in Tuesday's press conference that the senior participated in practice.
With Braelon Allen nursing a shoulder injury the fact that Mellusi is close to returning is great news for the Wisconsin backfield as Mellusi is one of the Badgers' top weapons on offense when healthy.
Defensive end Isaiah Mullens is also not on the status report, giving a sliver of hope that he could also make a return this week after missing several weeks.
Outside linebacker Aaron Witt remains the only player confirmed out for the game, though he has not played this season.
Depth Chart
- Quarterback
- Graham Mertz (RS JR)
- Chase Wolf (RS SR)
Running back
- Braelon Allen (SO)
- Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)
Braelon Allen has been playing through a shoulder injury. While it is not expected to sideline him against the Cornhuskers, it has potentially impacted his play of late. He ran for only 40 yards on 18 carries against Iowa. Allen did eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the double-digit loss.
Fullback
- Jackson Acker (RS FR)
- Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)
Wide receiver
- Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR)
- Keontez Lewis (SO) & Dean Engram (RS JR)
Tight end
- Hayden Rucci (RS JR)
- Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)
Left tackle
- Jack Nelson (RS SO)
- Nolan Rucci (RS FR)
Left guard
- Tanor Bortolini (RS SO)
- Tyler Beach (6-yr SR)
Center
- Joe Tippmann (RS JR)
- Dylan Barrett (RS SO)
Right guard
- Trey Wedig (RS SO)
- Michael Furtney (RS SR)
Right tackle
- Riley Mahlman (RS FR)
- Trey Wedig (RS SO)
Defensive end
- Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR)
- James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)
Nose tackle
- Keeanu Benton (SR)
- Gio Paez (RS JR)
Gio Paez missed his second-consecutive game against Iowa. It will be interesting to see if the Badgers can get him back this week. If not, expect freshman nose tackle Curt Neal to once again handle snaps behind Keeanu Benton.
Outside linebacker
- Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR)
- Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)
Inside linebacker
- Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR)
- Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)
Cornerback
- Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR)
- Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)
Nickel
- Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR)
- Max Lofy (RS JR)
Free safety
- Kamo'i Latu (RS JR)
- Hunter Wohler (SO)
Strong safety
- John Torchio (RS SR)
- Titus Toler (RS JR)
Punter
- Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
- Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
Field goals
- Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)
- Gavin Lahm (Freshman)
Kickoff
- Jack Van Dyke (Junior)
- Gavin Lahm (Freshman)
Long-snapper
- Peter Bowden (RS Junior)
- Zach Zei (RS Freshman)
Holder
- Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
- Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
Punt return
- Dean Engram (RS Junior)
- Chimere Dike (Junior)
Kick return
- Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior)
- Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)
