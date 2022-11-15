Wisconsin's Week 12 depth chart and injury report versus Nebraska

Following a poor showing in Iowa City, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to get back on track this upcoming Saturday against Nebraska.

Still searching to become bowl eligible, the game will be a huge opportunity for Jim Leonhard and the players to secure postseason relevancy.

On Monday, the Badgers released their preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what it means for UW.

Preliminary Injury Report

Out against Nebraska:

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury

Out for the season:

Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury

Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury

Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury

Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury

Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury

Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury

Running back Chez Mellusi is notably no longer on the injury report this week. Head coach Jim Leonhard mentioned that Mellusi (wrist injury) was on track to return at some point this season, and also noted in Tuesday's press conference that the senior participated in practice.

With Braelon Allen nursing a shoulder injury the fact that Mellusi is close to returning is great news for the Wisconsin backfield as Mellusi is one of the Badgers' top weapons on offense when healthy.

Defensive end Isaiah Mullens is also not on the status report, giving a sliver of hope that he could also make a return this week after missing several weeks.

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt remains the only player confirmed out for the game, though he has not played this season.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz receiving the snap from center Joe Tippmann against Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Depth Chart

Quarterback

Graham Mertz (RS JR) Chase Wolf (RS SR)

Running back

Braelon Allen (SO) Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)

Braelon Allen has been playing through a shoulder injury. While it is not expected to sideline him against the Cornhuskers, it has potentially impacted his play of late. He ran for only 40 yards on 18 carries against Iowa. Allen did eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the double-digit loss.

Fullback

Jackson Acker (RS FR) Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Wide receiver

Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR) Keontez Lewis (SO) & Dean Engram (RS JR)

Tight end

Hayden Rucci (RS JR) Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)

Left tackle

Jack Nelson (RS SO) Nolan Rucci (RS FR)

Left guard

Tanor Bortolini (RS SO) Tyler Beach (6-yr SR)

Center

Joe Tippmann (RS JR) Dylan Barrett (RS SO)

Right guard

Trey Wedig (RS SO) Michael Furtney (RS SR)

Right tackle

Riley Mahlman (RS FR) Trey Wedig (RS SO)

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig coming up with one of his three sacks against Iowa. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end

Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR) James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)

Nose tackle

Keeanu Benton (SR) Gio Paez (RS JR)

Gio Paez missed his second-consecutive game against Iowa. It will be interesting to see if the Badgers can get him back this week. If not, expect freshman nose tackle Curt Neal to once again handle snaps behind Keeanu Benton.

Outside linebacker

Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR) Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

Inside linebacker

Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR) Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)

Cornerback

Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR) Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)

Nickel

Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR) Max Lofy (RS JR)

Free safety

Kamo'i Latu (RS JR) Hunter Wohler (SO)

Strong safety

John Torchio (RS SR) Titus Toler (RS JR)

Wisconsin placekicker Nate Van Zelst making a field goal against Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Punter

Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior) Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman) Gavin Lahm (Freshman)

Kickoff

Jack Van Dyke (Junior) Gavin Lahm (Freshman)

Long-snapper

Peter Bowden (RS Junior) Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore) Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

Dean Engram (RS Junior) Chimere Dike (Junior)

Kick return

Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.