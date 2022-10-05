Wisconsin Badgers versus Northwestern by the numbers

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3 overall, 0-2 B1G) enter this Saturday's matchup with Northwestern (1-4 overall, 1-1 B1G) with plenty of motivation after losing two of their last three games and seeing their former head coach fired over the weekend.

However, the Badgers will head to Ryan Field in Evanston, a place where Wisconsin has struggled over the past decade.

With Jim Leonhard and UW hoping to turn things around this season, let's take a look at how Wisconsin and Northwestern compare statistically through the first five games.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throwing the ball against Illinois with a pass-rusher in his face. Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offense

Wisconsin

Scoring: 29.8 points per game, No. 71 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Total yards: 386.8 yards per game, No. 81 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 169.8 yards per game, No. 57 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 217 yards per game, No. 88 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Time of Possession: 30 minutes and 24 seconds, No. 58 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Northwestern

Scoring: 19.8 points per game, No. 114 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Total yards: 404.8 yards per game, No. 70 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 119 yards per game, No. 106 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 285.8 yards per game, No. 30 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Time of Possession: 29 minutes and 40 seconds, No. 69 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

The Wisconsin offense continues to fall in the national and Big Ten rankings based on the past two games. The Badgers only managed two rushing yards against Illinois and were unable to find the end zone in the second half last Saturday.

The Badgers have done a better job of scoring this season than Northwestern, but the Wildcats have taken a nice step in the passing game this year.

With both offenses desperately needing a good performance, it will be interesting to see which offense can get going this weekend in Evanston. Northwestern throws the ball over 40 times a game, while Wisconsin will likely try to get the running game established early.

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton celebrates a sack against Illinois. Tork Mason / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defense

Wisconsin

Scoring defense: 22 points per game allowed, No. 46 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 316.2 yards per game, No. 29 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 124.6 yards allowed per game, No. 49 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 191.6 yards allowed per game, No. 33 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 1.8 per game, No. 82 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Tackles for loss: 5.4 per game, No. 75 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Northwestern

Scoring defense: 24.8 points per game allowed, No. 65 in FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 284.2 yards per game, No. 78 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 172.6 yards allowed per game, No. 99 in FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 211.6 yards allowed per game, No. 51 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 1.8 per game, No. 82 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Tackles for loss: 5.2 per game, No. 81 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

The Wisconsin defense has not been nearly as effective as they were in 2021. Outside of outside linebacker Nick Herbig and nose tackle Keeanu Benton, the Badgers have struggled to put pressure on the quarterback, and the defense has not tackled well in the open field.

Northwestern's passing game will provide another test for the Badgers this Saturday, and it will be incredibly important that Jim Leonhard's group tackles better if they want to win.

The Northwestern defense is also not nearly as strong as it has been in the past, but Pat Fitzgerald generally has his team fired up to play Wisconsin, and I would anticipate a physical game defined in the trenches.

Special Teams/Turnovers/Penalties

Wisconsin

Kickoff return: 25.5 yards per return, No. 17 in the FBS, No. 1 in Big Ten

Punt return: 0.6 yards per return, No. 121 in the FBS, No. 14 in Big Ten

Net punting: 41.3 yards per punt, No. 29 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: +.2, No. 50 in the FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 7.5 per game, T-No. 97 in FBS

Penalty yards: 72.8 yards per game, No. 114 in FBS

Northwestern

Kickoff return: 20.7 yards per return, No. 61 in the FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Punt return: 3.3 yards per return, No. 117 in the FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Net punting: 38.2 yards per punt, No. 82 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: -.6, No. 101 in the FBS, No. 12 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 5.0 per game, T-No. 24 in FBS

Penalty yards: 47 yards per game, No. 41 in FBS

Wisconsin has been extremely undisciplined this season, as the team has had back-breaking penalties and turnovers hurt them in each of their three losses this year. Northwestern, on the other hand, has done a decent job of limiting penalties but sports a turnover margin which is one of the worst in the country.

The Badgers need to play a much cleaner game this weekend if they want to escape Ryan Field with a win. It will be fascinating to see if Jim Leonhard can help change Wisconsin's fortune with turnovers, penalties, and special team miscues.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.