Wisconsin's Week 6 depth chart and injury report for Northwestern
After a bad loss to Illinois and a tumultuous start to the week with the firing of head coach Paul Chryst, the Wisconsin Badgers are busy trying to prepare for a road matchup with Northwestern set for this Saturday.
The contest will be the first official game as head coach for Jim Leonhard, and a key opportunity for the Badgers to get back to their winning ways this weekend.
Ahead of the Week 6 contest in Evanston, the Wisconsin Badgers released a preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what they mean for the UW.
Preliminary Injury Report
Out against Northwestern:
- Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury
- Safety Hunter Wohler (SO) - left leg injury
- Kicker Vito Calvaruso (JR) - right leg injury
- Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury
- Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury
- Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt SR) - right knee injury
Out for the season:
- Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury
- Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury
- Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury
- Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury
- Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury
Tight end Hayden Rucci, wide receiver Keontez Lewis and running back Isaac Guerendo were all injured in the game this past Saturday, so it is potentially encouraging to not see them on the injury list. Leonhard noted that it is still too early to know about their status for Northwestern, but they have not yet been ruled out.
Leonhard also said in his weekly press conference that he expects cornerback Alexander Smith to make his season debut this Saturday. Smith is arguably the team's top cover corner on the roster.
There is still no news on the progress of Riley Mahlman at right tackle, who has not been available since the Illinois State game but has consistently not been on the preliminary injury report.
Depth Chart
- Quarterback
- Graham Mertz (RS JR)
- Myles Burkett (FR) OR Deacon Hill (RS FR)
Running back
- Braelon Allen (SO)
- Chez Mellusi (SR)
- Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)
Fullback
- Jackson Acker (RS FR)
- Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)
Wide receiver
- Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR)
- Markus Allen (RS FR) & Keontez Lewis (SO)
Tight end
- Hayden Rucci (RS JR)
- Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)
Left tackle
- Jack Nelson (RS SO)
- Nolan Rucci (RS FR)
Left guard
- Tyler Beach (6-yr SR)
- Joe Brunner (FR)
Center
- Joe Tippmann (RS JR)
- Trey Wedig (RS SO)
Right guard
- Tanor Bortolini (RS SO)
- Michael Furtney (RS SR)
Right tackle
- Riley Mahlman (RS FR)
- Logan Brown (RS JR)
Defensive end
- Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR)
- James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)
Nose tackle
- Keeanu Benton (SR)
- Gio Paez (RS JR)
Outside linebacker
- Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR)
- Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)
Inside linebacker
- Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR)
- Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)
Cornerback
- Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR)
- Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)
Nickel
- Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR)
- Justin Clark (7th-yr SR)
Free safety
- Kamo'i Latu (RS JR)
- Preston Zachman (RS SO)
Strong safety
- John Torchio (RS SR)
- Titus Toler (RS JR)
Punter
- Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
- Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
Field goals
- Vito Calvaruso (Junior)
- Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)
Kickoff
- Jack Van Dyke (Junior)
- Vito Calvaruso (Junior)
Long-snapper
- Peter Bowden (RS Junior)
- Zach Zei (RS Freshman)
Holder
- Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
- Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
Punt return
- Dean Engram (RS Junior)
- Chimere Dike (Junior)
Kick return
- Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior)
- Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)
