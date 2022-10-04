Wisconsin's Week 6 depth chart and injury report for Northwestern

After a bad loss to Illinois and a tumultuous start to the week with the firing of head coach Paul Chryst, the Wisconsin Badgers are busy trying to prepare for a road matchup with Northwestern set for this Saturday.

The contest will be the first official game as head coach for Jim Leonhard, and a key opportunity for the Badgers to get back to their winning ways this weekend.

Ahead of the Week 6 contest in Evanston, the Wisconsin Badgers released a preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what they mean for the UW.

Preliminary Injury Report

Out against Northwestern:

Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury

Safety Hunter Wohler (SO) - left leg injury

Kicker Vito Calvaruso (JR) - right leg injury

Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury

Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt SR) - right knee injury

Out for the season:

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury

Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury

Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury

Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury

Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury

Tight end Hayden Rucci, wide receiver Keontez Lewis and running back Isaac Guerendo were all injured in the game this past Saturday, so it is potentially encouraging to not see them on the injury list. Leonhard noted that it is still too early to know about their status for Northwestern, but they have not yet been ruled out.

Leonhard also said in his weekly press conference that he expects cornerback Alexander Smith to make his season debut this Saturday. Smith is arguably the team's top cover corner on the roster.

There is still no news on the progress of Riley Mahlman at right tackle, who has not been available since the Illinois State game but has consistently not been on the preliminary injury report.

Depth Chart

Quarterback

Graham Mertz (RS JR) Myles Burkett (FR) OR Deacon Hill (RS FR)

Running back

Braelon Allen (SO) Chez Mellusi (SR) Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)

Fullback

Jackson Acker (RS FR) Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Wide receiver

Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR) Markus Allen (RS FR) & Keontez Lewis (SO)

Tight end

Hayden Rucci (RS JR) Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)

Left tackle

Jack Nelson (RS SO) Nolan Rucci (RS FR)

Left guard

Tyler Beach (6-yr SR) Joe Brunner (FR)

Center

Joe Tippmann (RS JR) Trey Wedig (RS SO)

Right guard

Tanor Bortolini (RS SO) Michael Furtney (RS SR)

Right tackle

Riley Mahlman (RS FR) Logan Brown (RS JR)

Defensive end

Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR) James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)

Nose tackle

Keeanu Benton (SR) Gio Paez (RS JR)

Outside linebacker

Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR) Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

Inside linebacker

Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR) Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)

Cornerback

Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR) Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)

Nickel

Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR) Justin Clark (7th-yr SR)

Free safety

Kamo'i Latu (RS JR) Preston Zachman (RS SO)

Strong safety

John Torchio (RS SR) Titus Toler (RS JR)

Punter

Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior) Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

Vito Calvaruso (Junior) Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)

Kickoff

Jack Van Dyke (Junior) Vito Calvaruso (Junior)

Long-snapper

Peter Bowden (RS Junior) Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore) Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

Dean Engram (RS Junior) Chimere Dike (Junior)

Kick return

Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

