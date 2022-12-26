Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State by the numbers

The Wisconsin Badgers will look slightly different on Tuesday night against Oklahoma State. With several key assistant coaches gone, and multiple starters off to the NFL or in the transfer portal, the Badgers will head into the Guaranteed Rate Bowl a bit shorthanded.

Fortunately for Wisconsin, Oklahoma State is in a very similar situation with the transfer portal hitting the Cowboys hard.

While both teams have had some turnover since they wrapped up the regular season, let's take a look at how Wisconsin and Oklahoma compare statistically through the first 12 games of the season.

Freshman quarterback Myles Burkett warming up on the sidelines for the Wisconsin Badgers. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offense

Wisconsin

Scoring: 26.5 points per game, No. 78 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Total yards: 362.8 yards per game, No. 91 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 173.2 yards per game, No. 53 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 189.5 yards per game, No. 112 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Time of Possession: 30 minutes and 33 seconds, No. 51 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Oklahoma State

Scoring: 31.8 points per game, No. 43 in FBS, No. 8 in Big 12

Total yards: 415.4 yards per game, No. 46 in FBS, No. 8 in Big 12

Rushing offense: 131.7 yards per game, No. 93 in FBS, No. 9 in Big 12

Passing offense: 283.8 yards per game, No. 20 in FBS, No. 2 in Big 12

Time of Possession: 28 minutes and 15 seconds, No. 106 in FBS, No. 8 in Big 12

Oklahoma State comes into the bowl game sporting one of the better passing attacks in the country. However, the Cowboys will be without their No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 tailback in the game due to the transfer portal. Freshman quarterback Garret Rangel will make his first career start in the game, and it will be interesting to see if Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State can keep their No. 20 ranking passing game going without Spencer Sanders. How well Rangel plays will go a long way in determining how well the Cowboys play on offense.

On the other side of the field, Wisconsin will also be breaking in a new quarterback. Graham Mertz recently announced his transfer to Florida, and the Badgers will turn to either fifth-year senior Chase Wolf or freshman quarterback Myles Burkett. Whoever is under center will have starting tailbacks Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi available for the game, and it will be fascinating to see how quarterback reps are divided out. It would not be a shock to see both players see action on Tuesday night. Regardless, the Badgers need improved play up front along the offensive line against an Oklahoma State defense that took a major step back this season.

Wisconsin outside linebacker Kaden Johnson walking off the field at Camp Randall Stadium. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defense

Wisconsin

Scoring defense: 20.5 points per game allowed, No. 27 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 305.4 yards per game, No. 13 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 103.2 yards allowed per game, No. 12 in FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 202.2 yards allowed per game, No. 29 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 2.58 per game, No. 33 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Oklahoma State

Scoring defense: 29.3 points per game allowed, No. 95 in FBS, No. 6 in Big 12

Total yards allowed: 440.8 yards per game, No. 116 in FBS, No. 8 in Big 12

Rushing defense: 171.3 yards allowed per game, No. 96 in FBS, No. 8 in Big 12

Passing defense: 269.5 yards allowed per game, No. 113 in FBS, No. 10 in Big 12

Sacking the QB: 2.0 per game, No. 78 in FBS, No. 6 in Big 12

Sophomore outside linebacker Kaden Johnson and junior nose tackle Gio Paez are expected to start in place of Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton who are each off to the NFL Draft. Those two will be tasked with helping provide a pass rush for the Badgers, as the duo of Herbig and Benton combined for half of Wisconsin's sacks this season.

UW has a sizeable statistical advantage defensively based on the regular season, but in a bowl game, none of that matters. Both teams played very different competitions, and the weather should not play a role in the game.

With Jim Leonhard coaching his final game as defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, expect him to throw the kitchen sink at a young quarterback making his first career start.

Wisconsin kicker Nate Van Zelst making a field goal against Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Special Teams/Turnovers/Penalties

Wisconsin

Kickoff return: 22.1 yards per return, No. 28 in the FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Punt return: 4.77 yards per return, No. 109 in the FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Net punting: 38.3 yards per punt, No. 68 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: +.17, No. 55 in the FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 6.7 per game, No. 92 in FBS

Penalty yards: 61.8 yards per game, No. 103 in FBS

Oklahoma State

Kickoff return: 24.2 yards per return, No. 9 in the FBS, No. 2 in Big 12

Punt return: 9.0 yards per return, No. 46 in the FBS, No. 6 in Big 12

Net punting: 38.5 yards per punt, No. 63 in FBS, No. 6 in Big 12

Turnover margin: -.33, No. 98 in the FBS, No. 7 in Big 12

Penalties per game: 3.7 per game, T-No. 2 in FBS

Penalty yards: 34.6 yards per game, No. 7 in FBS

Oklahoma State is one of the more disciplined teams in the country when it comes to minimizing penalties, but is also turnover prone on offense. The Badgers on the flipside are one of the worst in the Big Ten in terms of penalties and have managed to generate turnovers on defense at a fairly good clip.

Turnovers, penalties, and special teams play an important role in bowl games, and it will be interesting to see which team can play a cleaner game on Tuesday.

