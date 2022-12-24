Four-star 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer commits to Wisconsin football

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers landed a pair of significant commitments from Amare Snowden and Trech Kekahuna on Early Signing Day, helping bolster the 2023 recruiting class.

While Fickell noted that he is not done adding players along the offensive and defensive lines in the 2023 cycle, that didn't stop the coaching staff from getting a headstart on their 2024 class.

On Saturday, Wisconsin landed a major commitment from 2024 four-star Mabrey Mettauer, one of the top quarterbacks in the country, for his grade.

Mettauer took to social media to announce his Christmas Eve decision, saying:

"I am grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with! With lots of prayer, I have decided to follow Coach Fickell and Coach Longo to the Big 10 where I will look forward to playing in the Air Raid! Glory to God! Let’s go Badger Nation!"

Rated as a four-star quarterback by Rivals, Mettauer is the second Texas-born quarterback that Luke Fickell has landed in the past week, joining Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers as the Badgers look to overhaul their quarterback room.

Playing for The Woodlands High School, Mettauer is considered the No. 161 player in the country for the 2024 cycle and the No. 12 quarterback by Rivals after throwing for over 5,000 yards in the last two seasons as a starter. This past season, as a junior, Mettauer threw for 2,621 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 66.5% of his passes with only six interceptions. Also a capable runner, Mettauer rushed for 613 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

A dual-threat quarterback with great arm strength, Mettauer has the size and potential to be an excellent college quarterback at just over 6-foot-5 and weighing roughly 220 pounds. On film, he displays an ability to make any throw on the field and can escape pressure and extend plays with his legs out of the pocket. A long-strider when he does tuck the ball, Mettauer generally looks to throw the ball first and relies on his legs only when needed. However, he is frequently compared to Trevor Lawrence because of his size and long blonde hair.

While Mettaur's commitment comes early in the 2024 cycle, Wisconsin and the new coaching staff have been after the four-star signal-caller for a while. Mettauer was actually offered by Paul Chryst and the previous coaching staff, offered by Luke Fickell at Cincinnati, and also offered by new offensive coordinator Phil Longo while he was with North Carolina. All Badgers had the chance to speak with Mettauer about his initial offer from Wisconsin, and the Texas prospect said, "it is just an honor to be offered by a powerhouse program like Wisconsin."

The Badgers offered Mettaur back in June and then hosted him on an unofficial visit in early September for the Washington State game. Mettauer also visited North Carolina on multiple occasions and has a strong relationship with Coach Longo. With Longo now teaming up with Fickell in Madison, it appears the stars aligned for Wisconsin, and Mettauer is a great fit for what Longo has traditionally done with his offensive scheme.

Mettauer's commitment comes on the heels of Wisconsin reoffering the four-star quarterback on December 15, and Mettauer only needed nine days to know that he wanted to bring his talents to Madison despite holding over 20 Power-5 offers.

Beyond Cincinnati and North Carolina, Mettauer chose Wisconsin over additional scholarship offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, and Texas Tech.

The offensive MVP for his district within Texas high school football, Mettauer is a talented prospect, and his commitment is important on a number of levels.

Mettauer is the second commitment in the 2024 class for Wisconsin, joining three-star cornerback Austin Alexander out of Chicago. With two prospects in the fold and Mettauer being a highly-regarded quarterback, expect the duo to help the Badgers recruit additional players to join them going forward. Additionally, both players have ties to key metro areas, with Mettauer located just 45 minutes North of Houston.

The commitment also helps generate further recruiting momentum for Wisconsin on the trail, as the Badgers now look to add to the 2023 and 2024 classes over the next few months. With Wisconsin struggling to land quarterbacks the past few years, it is a welcomed sight to see Luke Fickell land two quality four-stars in a matter of seven days. It will now be interesting to see if Phil Longo can develop the room to change the narrative in Madison.

You can watch Mettauer's junior highlights below.

