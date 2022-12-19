Wisconsin football: Updated depth chart for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers (6-6 overall) are busy preparing for next week's Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State (7-5 overall). With both teams hit hard by the transfer porta and NFL Draft declarations, the two rosters will look very different in some areas on December 27.

On Monday, in preparation for the bowl game, the Badgers shared an updated depth chart with some notable updates.

Here's a look at Wisconsin's two-deep provided by UW.

Quarterback

Chase Wolf (RS SR) OR Myles Burkett (FR) Marshall Howe (FR)

One of the most interesting developments on the depth chart is the inclusion of the OR designation with Chase Wolf and Myles Burkett. Head coach Luke Fickell has made it clear that his focus is on winning the bowl game and not getting a glimpse at 2023. Chase Wolf has missed a few practices because of a death in his family, and so it will be fascinating to see how reps are split out in the bowl game.

Most fans are excited to see what Myles Burkett can do in a larger role, and but I wouldn't be shocked to see both players see some snaps in the bowl game.

Running back

Braelon Allen (SO) Chez Mellusi (SR)

Wisconsin is getting back both Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi next season. With both players now healthy, the expectation is that each player will receive carries on December 27. With Isaac Guerendo exploring his options in the transfer portal, expect Julius Davis and Brady Schipper to be third and fourth on the depth chart.

Fullback

Jackson Acker (RS FR) Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Wide receiver

Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR) Keontez Lewis (SO) & Dean Engram (RS JR)

Tight end

Hayden Rucci (RS JR) Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)

Left tackle

Jack Nelson (RS SO) Nolan Rucci (RS FR)

Left guard

Michael Furtney (RS SR) Kerry Kodanko (RS SO)

After announcing that he is coming back for a sixth season, Michael Furtney will slide over at left guard. Tyler Beach is off to the NFL Draft, so the assumption is that the staff likes Furtney to potentially hold this role next season.

Center

Tanor Bortolini (RS SO) Dylan Barrett (RS SO)

After playing several interior offensive line positions this season, Tanor Bortolin is scheduled to earn the starting nod at center in the bowl game. Joe Tippmann declared for the NFL Draft after starting most of the season.

Right guard

Trey Wedig (RS SO) Joe Brunner (RS SO)

Right tackle

Riley Mahlman (RS FR) Barrett Nelson (RS FR)

This is the first Barrett Nelson sighting on the depth chart this season. The freshman out of Stoughton is the younger brother of starting left tackle Jack Nelson.

Defensive end

Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR) James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)

Nose tackle

Gio Paez (RS JR) Curt Neal (FR)

With Keeanu Benton off to play in the NFL, Gio Paez will get the start at nose tackle most likely. The backup to Benton all season long, Paez is an experienced option in the middle.

Outside linebacker

Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR) TJ Bollers (RS FR) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

Kaden Johnson is scheduled to earn the starting nod at outside linebacker in place of Nick Herbig. As a result, TJ Bollers is now on the two-deep for the first time and could see snaps during the bowl game.

Inside linebacker

Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR) Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)

Cornerback

Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR) Ricardo Hallman (RS FR) & Amaun Williams (RS SO)

Walk-on cornerback Amaun Williams out of Milwaukee makes the two-deep for the Guaranteed Rate bowl with Semar Melvin transferring to Michigan State.

Nickel

Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR) Max Lofy (RS SO)

Free safety

Kamo'i Latu (RS JR) Preston Zachman (RS SO)

Strong safety

John Torchio (RS SR) Preston Zachman (RS SO)

Titus Toler's decision to enter the transfer portal bumps Preston Zachman back into the two-deep behind John Torchio.

Punter

Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior) Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

Vito Calvaruso (Junior) Gavin Lahm (FR)

Kickoff

Jack Van Dyke (Junior) Gavin Lahm (FR)

Long-snapper

Peter Bowden (RS Junior) Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore) Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

Dean Engram (RS Junior) Chimere Dike (Junior)

Kick return

Chimere Dike (RS Junior) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

