Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers by the numbers

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-4 overall, 1-3 B1G) continue to struggle in Big Ten play this season but will have a chance to secure a significant West division win against the Purdue Boilermakers (5-2 overall, 3-1 B1G) this Saturday.

The game will take place inside Camp Randall Stadium, a place where the Badgers have not lost to Purdue since 2003.

Let's take a quick peek at how Wisconsin and Purdue compare statistically through the first seven games of the 2022 season.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen carrying the football against Michigan State last weekend. Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Offense

Wisconsin

Scoring: 31.3 points per game, No. 58 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Total yards: 391.1 yards per game, No. 77 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 170.6 yards per game, No. 52 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 220.6 yards per game, No. 88 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Purdue

Scoring: 34 points per game, No. 40 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten

Total yards: 446.6 yards per game, No. 36 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Rushing offense: 133.1 yards per game, No. 90 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Passing offense: 313.4 yards per game, No. 16 in FBS, No. 2 in Big Ten

The Wisconsin offense was once again inconsistent against Michigan State, going multiple drives without points and going three-and-out frequently in the second half. The Badgers are middle of the pack in rushing offense and points but are much lower in total yards and passing offense. It will be interesting to see if Wisconsin changes their approach this week, with Purdue's being stout against the run but susceptible to big plays through the air.

It will be important for the Badgers to find a rhythm on offense against Purdue because the Boilermakers have shown an ability to rack up yardage and points so far this season. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell and wide receiver Charlie Jones are a lethal one-two punch on offense, with both players two of the best at their position in the Big Ten. Jones is averaging just shy of nine receptions and over 100 yards on a per-game basis.

Wisconsin cornerbacks Ricardo Hallman and Jay Shaw looking on as MSU wide receiver Keon Coleman celebrates a touchdown reception. Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Defense

Wisconsin

Scoring defense: 21.6 points per game allowed, No. 33 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 330.3 yards per game, No. 24 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 114.4 yards allowed per game, No. 27 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 215.9 yards allowed per game, No. 51 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 1.71 per game, No. 93 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Tackles for loss: 5.7 per game, No. 69 in FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Purdue

Scoring defense: 24.1 points per game allowed, No. 51 in FBS, No. 9 in Big Ten

Total yards allowed: 348.7 yards per game, No. 40 in FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Rushing defense: 100.3 yards allowed per game, No. 17 in FBS, No. 5 in Big Ten

Passing defense: 248.4 yards allowed per game, No. 91 in FBS, No. 10 in Big Ten

Sacking the QB: 2.3 per game, No. 55 in FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Tackles for loss: 4.9 per game, No. 99 in FBS, No. 11 in Big Ten

Wisconsin's defense has not been nearly as efficient as they were in 2021. Last year's squad stifled the Purdue offense and star wide receiver David Bell, a feat very few teams managed to do. This year's secondary has not held up nearly as well, ranking outside the top 50, with the Wisconsin pass rush unable to impact the quarterback as often.

For the Boilermakers, they have been strong against the run, holding opponents to around 100 yards a game. The Badgers will likely need to pass the ball to beat Purdue on Saturday, an area the Wisconsin offense has been inconsistent due to struggles up front in protection and poor decision-making at quarterback at times. Fortunately for the Badgers, Purdue's pass rush is not as explosive as Michigan State's was, which could mean more time for quarterback Graham Mertz.

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard walking along the sidelines against Michigan State. Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams/Turnovers/Penalties

Wisconsin

Kickoff return: 23.6 yards per return, No. 21 in the FBS, No. 3 in Big Ten

Punt return: 4 yards per return, No. 119 in the FBS, No. 13 in Big Ten

Net punting: 40.1 yards per punt, No. 29 in FBS, No. 6 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: +.43, No. 34 in the FBS, No. 4 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 7.3 per game, T-No. 97 in FBS

Penalty yards: 69.7 yards per game, No. 110 in FBS

Purdue

Kickoff return: 19.1 yards per return, No. 86 in the FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Punt return: 7 yards per return, No. 71 in the FBS, No. 7 in Big Ten

Net punting: 37 yards per punt, No. 103 in FBS, No. 14 in Big Ten

Turnover margin: +0, No. 72 in the FBS, No. 8 in Big Ten

Penalties per game: 6.5 per game, T-No. 72 in FBS

Penalty yards: 69.8 yards per game, No. 111 in FBS

Wisconsin has a substantial edge in the punting department and kickoff return on Saturday, but beyond that, the two teams are relatively even in most special teams and penalty-related statistics.

The Badgers have intercepted at least one pass in every game this year, and turnovers could play a critical role in how the contest this weekend plays out. The Boilermakers are exactly even in turnover margin, while Wisconsin has been good at turning teams over. The Badgers just can't afford to turn the ball over in big situations on offense, a problem that hurt them immensely against Michigan State last weekend with a fumble in overtime and an interception from their end zone.

Purdue is a very talented team, and Wisconsin will need to play much better if they want to come away with a second Big Ten win.

