Wisconsin Badgers Week 8 depth chart and injury report for Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-4 overall, 1-3 B1G) dropped another conference game this past weekend and did so without several notable starters on each side of the ball.

With the Purdue Boilermakers coming to town this Saturday, the Badgers are hoping to get healthier quick for a Big Ten West showdown in Camp Randall Stadium.

On Monday, the Badgers released their preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates.

Preliminary Injury Report

Out against Purdue:

Safety Hunter Wohler (SO) - left leg injury

Kicker Vito Calvaruso (JR) - right leg injury

Defensive end Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) - right leg injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury

Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt SR) - right knee injury

Tight end Hayden Rucci (RS JR) - right leg injury

Running back Chez Mellusi (SR) - right wrist injury

Safety Preston Zachman (RS SO) - right arm injury

Out for the season:

Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury

Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury

Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury

Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury

Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury

Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury

After missing back-to-back weeks, Isaiah Mullens will remain out for the Purdue game, while cornerback Al Ashford is now listed as out for the season with a left leg injury.

Beyond those two notable changes, the fact that cornerback Cedrick Dort, linebacker Jake Chaney, and fullback Jackson Acker are not on the preliminary injury report means that they potentially have a chance to play this week against Purdue. All three missed the Michigan State game with head injuries. It is not a given that they will return this weekend with the way head injuries can linger, but it is a positive sign that they are not on the list.

Right tackle Riley Mahlman is also not on the status report again after missing another game on Saturday. Jim Leonhard had noted that Mahlman was getting closer to a return.

Depth Chart

Quarterback

Graham Mertz (RS JR) Myles Burkett (FR)

Running back

Braelon Allen (SO) Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)

While Chez Mellusi is still listed as the No. 2 running back, Isaac Guerendo will continue to be the backup for Braelon Allen with Mellusi out for multiple weeks with a wrist injury.

Fullback

Jackson Acker (RS FR) Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Reserve fullback Riley Nowakowski earned his first career start against Michigan State with Jackson Acker unavailable with a head injury. Expect that to continue against Purdue if Acker is still unable to participate.

Wide receiver

Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR) Keontez Lewis (SO) & Dean Engram (RS JR)

With Markus Allen choosing to enter the transfer portal on Sunday evening, Dean Engram slides into the two-deep at wide receiver. Engram out-snapped Allen in the Michigan State game, and had been coming on of late as a reserve.

Tight end

Jack Eschenbach (RS SR) Cole Dakovich (RS SO)

With Hayden Rucci out again this week, the tight end tandem will remain Jack Eschenbach and Cole Dakovich. Eschenbach is more of the receiving target, while Dakovich is primarily a run blocker.

Left tackle

Jack Nelson (RS SO) Nolan Rucci (RS FR)

Left guard

Tyler Beach (6-yr SR) Joe Brunner (FR)

Tyler Beach wound up playing blocking tight end for the Badgers against Michigan State, while Tanor Bortolini earned the starting nod at left guard. It will be interesting to see if that continues this week given Bortolini's struggles at times.

Center

Joe Tippmann (RS JR) Trey Wedig (RS SO)

Right guard

Tanor Bortolini (RS SO) Michael Furtney (RS SR)

Michael Furtney has started the past two games here, with Bortolini bouncing over to play left guard.

Right tackle

Riley Mahlman (RS FR) Trey Wedig (RS SO)

Defensive end

Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR) James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)

Defensive end Isaiah Mullens missed his second consecutive game versus Michigan State, giving way to James Thompson Jr. and Cade McDonald for extended playing time. Mullens is a redshirt senior and one of the strongest players on the team. His status heading into this weekend is still up in the air.

Nose tackle

Keeanu Benton (SR) Gio Paez (RS JR)

Outside linebacker

Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR) Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

Inside linebacker

Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR) Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)

Cornerback

Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR) Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)

Nickel

Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR) Justin Clark (7th-yr SR)

Cedrick Dort missed the Michigan State game with a head injury, and the Wisconsin secondary struggled at times with his absence. Dort is not listed on the early injury report, but that does not necessarily mean he will 100% be available against the pass-happy attack of Purdue.

Free safety

Kamo'i Latu (RS JR) Preston Zachman (RS SO)

Strong safety

John Torchio (RS SR) Titus Toler (RS JR)

Punter

Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior) Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

Vito Calvaruso (Junior) Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)

Kickoff

Jack Van Dyke (Junior) Vito Calvaruso (Junior)

Long-snapper

Peter Bowden (RS Junior) Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore) Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

Dean Engram (RS Junior) Chimere Dike (Junior)

Kick return

Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

