Wisconsin junior WR Stephan Bracey enters the transfer portal

Just one day after wide receiver Markus Allen announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, the Wisconsin Badgers have lost another reserve to the portal.

On Monday, redshirt junior Stephan Bracey Jr. shared on social media that he will leave the program in search of a new school, saying:

"First off I would like to thank God and everyone in the Wisconsin football program for providing me the opportunity to play and create countless friendships and memories. With that being said, my family and I have decided to officially enter my name in the transfer portal and continue my academic and athletic career elsewhere..."

A native of Grand Rapids (Mich.), Bracey joined the Badgers as part of the 2019 recruiting class alongside high school teammate Logan Brown, who was recently dismissed by the program for an incident in practice.

A former consensus three-star recruit, Bracey chose to sign with Wisconsin over scholarship opportunities with Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

Bracey battled injuries throughout his career in Madison, limiting him to only five career games, used primarily used as a kickoff return specialist.

His big break came during the 2021 season when he returned a kickoff against Nebraska 91 yards for a touchdown, providing a spark to the team on the road. He finishes his career with 307 career return yardage on 12 attempts (25.6 yards per return) and one reception for 11 yards.

The return specialist had a nagging hamstring injury in the spring and during fall camp that gave way to Isaac Guerendo taking over the kickoff return role this season, and Bracey has yet to play in a game this fall.

The junior is the fourth player to leave the program in the past two weeks, joining the following players:

With players having 30 days to enter their names into the transfer portal following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst, Bracey is not likely the last member of the team to look elsewhere for playing time.

The Badgers now have four additional scholarships available to seek players in the 2023 recruiting class or to supplement their roster via the transfer portal in the off-season. Wisconsin has two wide receivers committed in the class currently, Collin Dixon and Trech Kekahuna. Dixon is in the middle of a huge senior season, while Kekahuna recently added offers from Oregon and Utah.

Bracey was not a regular member of the wide receiver rotation this fall, meaning that the standard group of Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, Keontez Lewis, and Dean Engram remains. Expect true freshman Vinny Anthony to potentially see more playing time with Markus Allen and Bracey no longer on the roster.

