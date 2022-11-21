With all indications pointing towards Jim Leonhard earning the full-time head coaching job in the coming week or so, two of Wisconsin's top seniors announced to reporters on Monday that they will be back in 2023.

Senior running back Chez Mellusi and starting cornerback Alexander Smith both shared that they intend to return to Madison next season during Monday's player availability, per Zach Heilprin of The Zone.

The announcement is incredibly big for Jim Leonhard and the Badgers heading into next season, as both seniors are impact players when healthy.

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi carrying the football against Illinois State. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

For Mellusi, the news comes just days after running for 98 yards on 21 carries (both team highs) against Nebraska after missing the previous four games with a wrist injury. Despite missing a third of the season, Mellusi is still No. 3 on the team in rushing yards, with 321 on the year.

A former Clemson transfer, Mellusi was the team's starting running back for most of the 2021 season before eventually missing the final three games of the regular season and the bowl game with a knee injury. Overall, Mellusi has over 1,100 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground with the Badgers and his return in 2023 will give Wisconsin some needed depth at tailback behind Braelon Allen.

A native of Naples (Florida), Mellusi is one of the most dynamic playmakers on Wisconsin's offense, and he will be a key contributor next season in the backfield.

Wisconsin cornerback Alexander Smith in coverage against Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

While Chez Mellusi's return to Wisconsin next season is substantial for the offense, Alexander Smith's decision to come back for a sixth season in Madison is equally as important.

Arguably the top cornerback on Wisconsin's roster, the California native missed the first six games of the 2022 season with a nagging hamstring injury. Since his return, the defense has made significant strides and is playing much better.

Assistant coach Hank Poteat called Smith "the leader of the group" in the preseason, and with three cornerbacks set to graduate after this year, having an experienced cornerback like Smith on the field should help the Badgers immensely, as Smith has played in 42 games during his career with Wisconsin.

Smith and Mellusi have the ability to return for an additional season because of a one-time COVID-19 waiver that grants players an extra year of eligibility if one of their seasons took place during the shortened season of 2020.

With both players also missing time with injury the past two seasons, the decision will allow each player an opportunity to potentially play a full season, and give the Badgers a pair of important leaders to rally around.

While Mellusi and Smith are set to come back in 2023, 15 seniors will be officially recognized on Senior Day against Minnesota, meaning they will likely play their final game at Camp Randall Stadium. Here is the list of players ready to be honored on Saturday per UW:

Offensive lineman Tyler Beach

Nose tackle Keeanu Benton

Cornerback Justin Clark

Wide receiver Jordan DiBenedetto

Cornerback Cedrick Dort

Tight end Jack Eschenbach

Tight end Jaylan Franklin

Offensive lineman Michael Furtney

Wide receiver Mike Gregoire

Running back Isaac Guerendo

Running back Brady Schipper

Cornerback Jay Shaw

Safety John Torchio

Punter Andy Vujnovich

Quarterback Chase Wolf

