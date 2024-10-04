Dan 'Big Cat' Katz doubles down on vow to help Badgers pony up for QB
The two big stars from Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy and Dan "Big Cat" Katz, maintain that they're serious in helping their alma maters generate money to effectively buy a quarterback in the transfer portal.
Portnoy claims he'll spend up to $3 million to help the Michigan Wolverines get a quarterback. Katz, better known as "Big Cat," is a Wisconsin alum and while he isn't putting a number on the price he'll pay, he is pushing hard to get a high-end quarterback an NIL deal in Wisconsin buy getting people to buy his coffee.
“I want it on the record. I’m a man of action. Wisconsin’s quarterback will probably cost considerably less than Michigan’s, but I think I have a plan, and essentially, I think I’m gonna be able to do what you laid out,” Katz said Thursday. “It’s going to be, though, contingent on, basically, anyone who lives in the state of Wisconsin, who went to Wisconsin, who cares about the Badgers, who knows someone who has a business, is gonna have to buy Stella Blue Coffee when I say the word, ‘go.’
"If enough people buy Stella Blue Coffee, when I say the word ‘go,’ we’re gonna buy a quarterback, and he’s gonna be the spokesperson for Stella Blue Coffee, and we’re gonna be able to afford it.
“I’ve already had advanced talks with with high-level people, coaches, everything," he continued. "It literally needs to be just like every single person in the state of Wisconsin needs to buy Stella Blue Coffee, and then we’re ready to go.”
The coffee is literally Katz's personal brand and he named it after his dog. The amount he'd be willing to pay for a quarterback would be based on how much money he can generate through coffee sales within Wisconsin's borders.