Wisconsin Badgers 'definitely pretty high' for emerging 2027 in-state offensive lineman after offer
Hunter Mallinger's busy start to summer produced an opportunity to play for the University of Wisconsin football program.
Mallinger, a 2027 offensive lineman from in-state Sussex Hamilton, has squeezed in camps at Northwestern, Wisconsin and Minnesota since June 8. His efforts Sunday in Madison earned him an offer from the Badgers, which adds to an announced list that includes Duke, Northwestern, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa State and Washington State.
"See, I was kind of surprised, but I was also kind of not," Mallinger said of the offer. "I was kind of surprised, since Wisconsin's going to take a while in recruiting. They kind of really take their time to make sure every move they make is perfect, so they usually take a bit longer than some other schools.
"But I also wasn't surprised, because I feel like I played great. I had two pancakes playing against some good competition that I was successful in."
Both Mallinger and his twin brother, Reece Mallinger, worked with offensive line coach AJ Blazek during Sunday group that also included 2026 Green Bay Bay Port's Aiden Dirksen. The twins had notable 1-on-1 reps against another 2027 in-state target, defensive lineman Richie Flanigan (Green Bay Notre Dame).
"I really liked working with him," Mallinger said of Blazek. "He's very vocal. He's very into it, and he really just makes sure your craft is perfect.
"He'll take every little detail to the bottom, and he'll try to get you to be the best O-lineman you can be. He's overall, just a great coach. We're all learning from him."
The Mallinger brothers then made a trip up to Wisconsin's archrival for one of Minnesota's camps earlier this week, which ended with Reece announcing an offer from the Gophers. It was a long day but an experience Hunter enjoyed.
"We woke up at about 11 (a.m.)," Mallinger said. "We got a tour of the facilities and campus, and we saw the stadium and that type of stuff by some of the recruiters. And then we went out to eat with coach (Brian) Callahan and coach (James) Bain and (assistant director of recruiting/offensive scouting) Nick Lee. So that was fun, too.
"And then, obviously, we just had camp which was run well. We learned a lot of stuff from those coaches in there. Went well."
Both brothers "are in a good spot right now," according to Mallinger, and there's "no need to rush into anything" regarding a commitment. He expects to return to Wisconsin later this year for a game.
"Wisconsin's definitely pretty high," Mallinger said. "I love the coaching staff, love the facilities, love the people.
"Obviously, I was born in Texas, but growing up in Wisconsin, every kid wants to be a Badger when they grow up, which is kind of a dream. ... So they're definitely up there, just since they're my hometown school."
