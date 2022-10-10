Wisconsin freshman QB Deacon Hill enters the transfer portal

A day after Wisconsin's big 35-point win over Northwestern, the Wisconsin Badgers have lost one of their young quarterbacks to the transfer portal.

On Sunday, redshirt freshman quarterback Deacon Hill took to Twitter to announce his intentions to transfer.

Hill's decision to transfer aligns with him being overtaken on the depth chart by fellow freshman Myles Burkett entering the season, and Hill will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school.

Here is what Hill had to say about his decision to transfer:

"First, I want to thank everyone from the Wisconsin Football program for giving me the opportunity to grow into the athlete and man I am today. It is such a privilege to be surrounded by incredible teammates, coaches, and advisors. As well as the team managers who I've become close friends with and I will always cherish the friendships I have made here. With that being said, after a lot of self-reflection, prayer, and difficult conversations with my family, I have decided to officially enter my name into the transfer portal. This is not a decision I have taken lightly, and while I know I will miss my family here in Madison immensely, I believe this is an important step in continuing to grow and move forward in my football career. I love this team with all my heart, and I am confident that the relationships I have built in Madison will last a lifetime. To my teammates, I love each one of you and sincerely wish you nothing but the best. Thank you Wisconsin Football, and thank you Madison." - Deacon Hil

A former four-star prospect out of high school by 247 Sports, Hill signed with the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2021 recruiting class over other scholarship offers from Kansas State, Nevada, and UCLA.

A California native from Santa Barbara, Hill has family ties to UCLA, and it is likely that he moves closer to home via the transfer portal. Known for his tremendous arm strength, Hill played in one career game for the Badgers and did not have a pass attempt.

With Hill's decision to transfer, the Badgers now have only three healthy quarterbacks on the roster, two of which are true freshmen behind Graham Mertz. In-state freshman Myles Burkett is the team's backup this season, while Marshall Howe is now the team's No. 3 option with Chase Wolf still out with a knee injury.

Hill will probably not be the only player to transfer out of the Wisconsin football program at some point this season given the recent firing of Paul Chryst, but the timing of Hill's transfer decision does leave the Badgers thinner at the position.

Wisconsin is still searching for a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class to help fill the void left by Hill.

