Did Tawee Walker give Wisconsin football fans an early Christmas present?
Wisconsin football fans will be hoping Tawee Walker gets nothing but coal for Christmas this year.
Walker, the leading rusher for the Badgers this past fall, has announced that he will enter the transfer portal. He becomes the 26th player to elect to leave Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin program after going 5-7.
A new rule allows Walker another year of college eligibility as he played junior college before heading off to Oklahoma. From there, Walker made the move to Madison, Wisconsin, joinng the Badgers where he ran for 864 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Diego Pavia, the starting quarterback for Vanderbilt, sued the NCAA to reclaim eligibility after starting his career in junior college. The NCAA announced that student athletes could reclaim a season if they met several requirements.
Walker, a native of Las Vegas, spent a season in 2021 at Palomar Junior College, rushing for almost 900 yards. He committed to Oklahoma in 2022, competing in 22 games for the Sooners while rushing for 500 yards before departing for Wisconsin.
The 5-foot-9, 218-pounder had two 100-yard games this past year. He ran for 198 ards and three touchdowns in a win over Rutgers a week after going for 126 in a victory vs. Northwestern. Walker also had 97 yards vs. Oregon and 94 vs. Purdue.
Wisconsin currently has Darrion Dupree, Cade Yacamelli and Dilin Jones on the roster with experience at running back. Dupree ran for 317 yards with a TD, Yacamelli had 274 and two touchdowns, and Jones rushed for 88 yards this past year.