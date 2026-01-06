Wisconsin Badgers preparing for experienced scorers and feisty defenders in UCLA

Wisconsin closes out its four-game homestand tonight when it hosts UCLA in Madison for the for the first time in more than 63 years. Both teams are coming off a loss over the weekend, with the Badgers are looking to add an important Quad-2 win to their ledger before beginning a two-game road trip

Here is a look at both teams and a prediction for tonight's contest.

UCLA (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten)

Date/Time – Tuesday, January 6, 8 p.m.

Arena – Kohl Center

TV – Peacock (Paul Burmeister and Robbie Hummel)

Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch)

Coaches - Greg Gard at Wisconsin (222-122 in his 11th season). Mick Cronin (148-68 in his 7th season, 513-239 in his 23rd overall season)

Series – UCLA leads 6-3; Series tied 1-1 in Madison.

Point Spread – Wisconsin -3.5

Wisconsin probable starters

2 Nick Boyd (6-3 Senior Guard, 19.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.1 apg)

7 Andrew Rohde (6-6 Senior Guard, 6.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.5 apg)

25 John Blackwell (6-4 Junior Guard, 17.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.7 apg)

31 Nolan Winter (6-11 Junior Forward, 14.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 1.6 apg)

32 Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Freshman Forward, 4.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.9 apg)

Off the bench

0 Braeden Carrington (6-5 Senior Guard, 5.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.9 apg)

5 Jack Janicki (6-5 Sophomore Guard, 2.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 apg)

22 Austin Rapp (6-10 Sophomore Forward, 9.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.9 apg)

23 Will Garlock (7-0 Freshman Center, 1.2 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.4 apg)

Player to watch

After scoring a game-high 24 points in the loss to Purdue, Boyd ranks fifth in the conference in scoring while his 6.8 field goals per game rank third in the league.

UCLA probable starters

1 Xavier Booker (6-11 Junior Center, 8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 apg)

2 Donovan Dent (6-2 Senior Guard, 12.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 6.6 apg)

3 Eric Dailey Jr. (6-8 Junior Forward, 10.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.7 apg)

34 Tyler Bilodeau (6-9 Senior Forward, 19.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.1 apg)

55 Skyy Clark (6-3 Senior Guard, 14.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.4 apg)

Off the bench

0 Trent Perry (6-4 Sophomore Guard, 9.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.5 apg)

4 Jamar Brown (6-5 Senior Guard, 6.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.6 apg)

5 Brandon Williams (6-7 Sophomore Guard, 2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.6 apg)

Player to watch

Clark has averaged 15.8 points over the last nine games, shooting 50.0 percent (26-for-52) from three in that span.

Series notes

Tonight's game marks the first matchup in Madison between the two teams since a Dec. 22, 1962 matchup at the UW Field House. UCLA won 77-63. UW won the first meeting in Madison on Dec.30, 1949(54-52).

This is the first meeting between the two schools where neither are ranked since 1962.

Wisconsin snapped a six-game losing streak to UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament last year thanks to a 86-70 win. John Tonje matched his career high with six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points, going 9-for-10 from the field and 6-for-6 from three. He also had nine rebounds and four assists.

Wisconsin notes

The Badgers are averaging 13.4 fast-break points per game, which is almost double of their mark from the 2024-25 season of 7.1. UW ranks 5th in the Big Ten Conference in fast-break points compared to 16th last year.

The Badgers are averaging 83.5 points per game and have scored 80+ points in nine of their 14 games this year. Wisconsin has been held under 80 three times in the last five games and are 0-5 when failing to hit 80.

It's been rare for Wisconsin to lose games when Boyd scores at least 20 points. The Badgers have gone 5-2 in those contests.

The Badgers enter this weekend averaging 10.0 3-pointers per game, which ranks fifth in the Big Ten Conference. However, the Badgers are 8-for-47 (17 percent) from three the last two games.

UCLA notes

The Bruins have returned four of their primary contributors from last season's squad. In addition, UCLA brought back two redshirt players and added five transfers. Three of UCLA's top four scorers from last year's squad have returned in seniors Bilodeau and Clark and junior Dailey Jr.

Through Sunday, Jan. 4, the Bruins ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage (38.8% in 14 games) and No. 6 among all 18 Big Ten teams in free throw shooting (75.9%).

The Bruins have gone 9-1 this season when committing fewer turnovers than their opposition. 9-1 when leading at halftime, and 10-1 when building a lead of 10 or more points

Bilodeau has scored in double figures in 10 of 12 games played this season, totaling 20 points or more in five games. Bilodeau has shot 53.0 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three, and 91.8 percent at the free throw line.

Prediction

Wisconsin's two games against UCLA last season were highlighted by the Badgers' offense. UW shot 51.0 percent from the floor and averaged 1.277 points per possession at Pauley Pavilion but lost by two because of poor defense, committing too many fouls, and having too many turnovers. UW won in the Big Ten Tournament with improved defense and going 19-for-32 from three.

Unlike that run to the conference tournament title game, nothing is currently functioning as it should. The Badgers' offense has struggled with their perimeter shot, their efficiency, and have multiple starters and reserves in shooting funks. The defense has been routinely exploited by above-average teams because the connectivity between the mixture of old and new players still hasn't gelled.

All these problems will be tested again tonight.

The Badgers are familiar with Bilodeau, Clark, and Dailey. Bilodeau and Clark are having solid seasons, with the former shooting 54.8 percent shooting from the field and 46.7 percent from three and the latter entering this week ranking No. 1 in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage (49.3 percent, 33-for-67). Dailey has been moved to the three (will play some four) and given the Bruins length and points at the spot.

It shouldn't be a surprise for the increased production since the Bruins added another offensive weapon in Dent.

Widely considered the prize acquisition out of the transfer portal last season, Dent has recorded two point-assist double-doubles this season (totaling nine in his career) and has 33 assists and 14 turnovers over the last 14 games. He hasn't shot the perimeter shot well (2-for-20) but plays downhill and likes to get into the paint to convert at the rim or draw contract.

UW hasn't seen Dent in person, but Boyd did last year when the two played in the Mountain West Conference. He verified that Dent is the real deal, especially considering Dent averaged 21 points and six assists in two regular season meetings.

This isn't a must-win game for UCLA, per se, but the Bruins didn't look great in their 13-point loss at Iowa. The Bruins fell behind by 24 points in the first half, displaying a lack of toughness in Cronin's eyes. UCLA cut the deficit to four and then proceeded to foul an Iowa team that shot 36.4 percent in the second half, allowing the Hawkeyes to pull away.

UCLA got chewed out by Cronin last year for lackluster play leading into the Wisconsin and it worked. Don't be surprised if the Bruins come after Wisconsin defensively with variety of pressures and trying to keep possessions down. UCLA picks its spots to push the ball in transition, but the Bruins ranking 275th in adjusted tempo is an indicator that this will be a grinder-type game.

Wisconsin really needs a win to get some kind of positive vibes back in its locker room. It's not going to be pretty game to stream but my hunch says the Badgers will sneak this one out.

Prediction: Wisconsin by 8

Worgull's Prediction: 12-2 (8-6 ATS)

Points off Prediction: 134 (9.6 ppg)

