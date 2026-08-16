Freshman Wideout Suddenly Making Waves in Badgers Fall Camp

Wisconsin's wide receiver concerns are well-documented, and past the halfway point in fall camp, they haven't exactly been assuaged.

Second-year wideout Eugene Hilton Jr is doing everything he can to quiet the wide receiver doubters, and to be fair, he's had an excellent fall camp.

But while Hilton's emergence in August has perhaps eased some of the concerns at the top of the Badgers' wide receiver rotation, a true freshman has quietly made an early impact and only seems to improve as fall camp wears on.

Wisconsin signed just 15 players in the class of 2026, but three of them were wide receivers. One of them, Kash Brock out of Chandler, Arizona, has turned some heads early in his career.

Brock impresses in fall camp

Wisconsin WR Kash Brock. | Christian Borman.

The first practice I attended, session No. 4 of fall camp, Brock was already earning snaps with the twos. It didn't take long for him to make an impact; that same day, he made a gorgeous play in 11-on-11s. Quarterback Ryan Hopkins took a deep drop-back off a play-action fake, and found Brock on a crossing route over the intermediate middle of the field. The throw was a touch long, but Brock laid out for it and made a nice diving catch.

Badgers On SI had boots on the ground at Practice No. 9 on Sunday, and the word is that Brock continued to shine, reeling in multiple big-time receptions in what was a nice day for the Badgers' passing game.

Repping with the twos, Brock is going against starters in Wisconsin's secondary given how the Badgers are rotating their corners, especially to the field side. It may be hard for him to ascend all the way to the first-team in practice, but it's still mightily impressive that Brock has made this much noise early.

It's also interesting that Brock is the freshman wideout who appears ahead of schedule. Of the three receivers Wisconsin signed in the class of 2026, Brock was easily the least decorated. Brock, Zion Legree and Keeyshawn Tabuteau were all three-star prospects, but the latter two were ranked inside the top-100 nationally at their position. Brock was ranked as the No. 323 receiver by 247Sports and the No. 288 receiver by On3/Rivals.

Still, the Arizona native has plenty of upside and he's proving it at fall camp. At 6-3, 190 pounds, he's got a long frame that separates him from the other two freshmen receivers who are both under 6 feet tall. It's also fair to assume that Brock has done a nice job learning the offense behind the scenes given his reps.

Brock may not be a contributor in 2026, but Wisconsin may have something with the unhearleded three-star wideout.