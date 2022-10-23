Wisconsin beats Purdue 35-24: Game notes and top plays

The Wisconsin Badgers (4-4 overall, 2-3 B1G) secured a much-needed win on Saturday over the Purdue Boilermakers. The win not only pushes Wisconsin back to .500 on the season but is the first home victory for interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

Here is a look at some of the significant game notes from the contest and five of the top plays from Wisconsin's 35-24 win at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell pumping up the crowd after an opening-drive touchdown reception of 29 yards. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Game notes

The honorary captains for Wisconsin were Super Bowl Champion offensive linemen David Edwards and Rob Havenstein. The two former Badgers play for the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL.

With the win, Wisconsin has now won 16-straight games against Purdue and eight straight at home. The Badgers hold a 52-29-8 advantage in the all-time series.

Wisconsin's 21 points in the first quarter are the most points in the opening quarter since 2016 against Illinois.

The Badgers scored an opening-drive touchdown for the fourth time in the past six games. The initial drive by Wisconsin lasted only six plays for 76 yards.

Jim Leonhard won his first home game as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, he has a perfect 1-0 record at Camp Randall Stadium now.

Safety John Torchio had two interceptions against Purdue. He now leads the Big Ten with five interceptions, and he has two defensive touchdowns. The last Wisconsin player to record five interceptions in a season was safety Leo Musso in 2016.

Torchio also had 10 tackles, making him the only player with 10 tackles and two interceptions in a game since at least 2000. He joins former Wisconsin defensive back Aaron Henry as the only player to record multiple pick-6 touchdowns in the same season.

Running back Braelon Allen had 113 yards rushing and 39 yards receiving versus Purdue, marking his thirteenth 100-yard rushing effort in the last 17 games. The Badgers now have had six-straight 100-yard rushers against Purdue.

Graham Mertz threw for over 200 yards for the sixth time in only eight games in 2022 and has thrown a touchdown in nine-straight games dating back to last season.

After hauling in another touchdown, Chimere Dike leads Wisconsin with six touchdown receptions. He joins Quintez Cephus and Jared Abbrederis as the only Badgers wide receivers with six touchdowns in a season since 2012.

Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich had a career-high four punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Inside linebacker Jake Chaney had a career-high five tackles against Purdue, while linebacker Jordan Turner had his first interception of the season.

Top plays

#1: John Torchio's first-quarter interception and defensive touchdown

Wisconsin safety John Torchio had a monster game against Purdue, and he began the game with a bang. The senior out of California jumped an Aidan O'Connell pass early in the first quarter and took it back for his second defensive touchdown of the season.

#2: Isaac Guerendo's 54-yard rushing touchdown

Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo showcased his speed in the third quarter with a huge 54-yard touchdown run. With Braelon Allen in the injury tent with a shoulder injury, Guerendo took it upon himself to keep the offense rolling on Saturday versus Purdue. He finished with 72 rushing yards and a touchdown for the game.

#3: Jordan Turner's back-to-back stops at the goal line

Regardless of what the referees say, inside linebacker Jordan Turner made two incredible goal-line tackles to keep Purdue out of the end zone on Saturday. The sophomore linebacker had a great game with six tackles and an interception, but his effort on those two plays was special and Wisconsin was robbed of a significant goal-line stand.

#4: Graham Mertz delivers a beautiful touchdown throw to Skyler Bell

The Wisconsin Badgers got on the scoreboard first on Saturday after quarterback Graham Mertz and wide receiver Skyler Bell connected on two long throws on the opening drive of the game. However, Mertz's throw on the move to Bell in the corner of the end zone was his most impressive of the day and set the tone for the game for Wisconsin.

#5: John Torchio tallies his second interception of the game

Safety John Torchio makes this list for a second time, as he jumped an O'Connell throw on the first possession of the third quarter to give Wisconsin the ball back on offense. Torchio read the play to perfection and timed it to generate the key turnover that set the Badgers up for another touchdown drive. I would be shocked if he is not the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week based on his performance.

