Live updates: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue game thread

Live in-game drive and scoring updates from Wisconsin football's matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Wisconsin Badger (3-4 overall, 1-3 B1G) enter Saturday's home game versus Purdue as narrow favorites despite sitting in last place in the Big Ten West division race. 

With interim head coach Jim Leonhard seeking his first home victory since taking over for Paul Chryst, the Badgers return to Camp Randall Stadium in need of a win. 

With kickoff time set for 2:30 p.m. CST and the game aired on ESPN, All Badgers will have a rolling thread of game updates as they happen from the game.

Pregame Status Updates

  • Rolling thread of recruiting visitors for Wisconsin.
  • Wisconsin's Week 8 depth chart for the Purdue game.
  • The following players are unavailable for the Badgers due to injury: Safety Hunter Wohler, defensive end Isaiah Mullens, kicker Vito Calvaruso, tight end Hayden Rucci, tight end Cole Dakovich, safety Preston Zachman, running back Chez Mellusi, outside linebacker Aaron Witt, quarterback Chase Wolf, kicker Jack Van Dyke.
  • Wisconsin currently has seven players who are labeled as out for the season per UW: cornerback Al Ashford, defensive end Isaac Townsend, tight end Clay Cundiff, safety Travian Blaylock, defensive end Mike Jarvis, inside linebacker Luna Larson, tight end Cam Large.
  • The Badgers get back four players from their two-deep this week after missing the Michigan State game: right tackle Riley Mahlman, fullback Jackson Acker, cornerback Cedrick Dort, and inside linebacker Jake Chaney.
  • In terms of uniforms the Badgers are wearing their customary red home jerseys with white pants after wearing red pants the past two weeks. Purdue, on the other hand, is wearing gold pants with white jerseys. 
  • The honorary captains for Wisconsin today are NFL offensive linemen Rob Havenstein and David Edwards. Both won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season after great careers with Wisconsin. 

First quarter

Purdue wins the opening coin toss, choosing to defer to the second half. Wisconsin will begin the game with the ball. 

  • 14:20 - Graham Mertz completes a pass to Skyler Bell for a pick up of 27 yards on a crossing route off play action. 
  • 13:04 - After a six-yard run by Braelon Allen, Mertz scrambles for a 9-yard gain on third down to give the Badgers another first down. 
  • 12:34 - Mertz finds Skyler Bell in the corner of the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown throw on a sprint out. 

7-0 Wisconsin

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz throwing the football against Illinois.
Football

