Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Recruiting visitors list

The Wisconsin football team is hoping to get back on track this weekend against Purdue for Homecoming, and the coaching staff has several top 2023, 2024, and 2025 prospects scheduled to come for the game.

Here is a running thread of the players who will be on campus for the big game.

2023 visitors

Defensive end Evan Herrmann

A multi-sport athlete out of Hamilton High School (Wis.), Evan Herrmann has been a frequent visitor this fall. One of the top players from the state in the 2023 class, he has a tremendous frame at 6-foot-6 and could project to play defensive end or outside linebacker at the next level. Herrmann is a late name to watch with the Badgers having additional scholarships available and walk-on opportunities to extend.

TE/DE Joe Mueller

Another player who could earn a walk-on opportunity from Wisconsin is 2023 athlete Joe Mueller of Madison Memorial High School. He is making the short trip to Camp Randall today.

Field goal kicker Kyle Konrardy

Rated as a five-star kicker by Kohls Kicking, Kyle Konrardy is one of the top kickers in the Midwest. He is on campus currently and taking an unofficial visit to Madison.

Safety Johnny Schmitt

Another walk-on candidate, Saint Rita High School (Ill.) safety Johnny Schmitt will visit Camp Randall on Saturday. He holds some lower-level offers at this time but is also receiving interest from Illinois and Kansas.

Quarterback Tak Tateoka

2023 quarterback Tak Tateoka from Waukesha South High School (Wis.) will be on campus for the Purdue game. Tateoka is a tremendous athlete that could project to play quarterback or other positions in college. He could be a walk-on candidate after a big senior season.

Offensive tackle Peyton Lange

The largest visitor of the weekend is 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Peyton Lange of Minnehaha Academy (Minn.). This will be a return trip for Lange, who could earn a preferred walk-on spot with the Badgers.

Safety commit Justin Taylor

This weekend's matchup with Purdue represents the first home game since the firing of Paul Chryst, meaning the staff will likely try to get most of their commits on campus. 2023 commit Justin Taylor will be on campus per Jake Kocorowski, and I would expect several others as well.

2024 visitors

Tight end Christian Bentancur

Arguably the top overall visitor of the weekend is four-star tight end Christian Bentancur. From Illinois, Bentancur already holds an offer from the Badgers and he is one of the best tight ends in the country for his grade level.

Punter Drew Miller

One of the top punters in the entire country, Wisconsin will host Drew Miller out of Iowa. He already holds an offer from Iowa State early on, and the Badgers could very well enter the race at some point with an offer in the future.

Linebacker Crews Law

Three-star linebacker Crews Law out of Tennessee will be in Madison. He has other offers from Kentucky and Ole Miss early on, and it would not be a shock to see him earn an offer this weekend. He is a very talented athlete.

Defensive lineman Dillan Johnson

From Joliet Catholic Academy (Ill.), 6-foot-2 defensive lineman Dillan Johnson will see the game on Saturday. While he does not have any scholarship offers at this time, he has good size for potentially being a nose tackle in college.

Tight end Tanner Phelps

In-state tight end Tanner Phelps of Greenfield High School will return to Madison this weekend for another home visit. The 6-foot-3 athlete out of the Milwaukee area can play defensive end as well.

Linebacker Drew Braam

2024 linebacker Drew Braam of Oak Creek High School (Wis.) will also be in attendance. The 6-foot-1 athlete also plays basketball and is a name to know for the Badgers in a very deep 2024 in-state crop of talent.

WR/DB Drew Wagner

Kettle Moraine High School (Wis.) athlete Drew Wagner will make another trip to visit Camp Randall this weekend. He previously came for the New Mexico State game earlier this year.

2025 visitors

Linebacker Weston Port

One of the top visitors of the weekend, four-star linebacker Weston Port will be on campus for the Purdue game. The 6-foot-1 star out of California has offers from all over the country, including Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and others.

Defensive end Brody Clubb

Coming from the same high school as redshirt freshman outside linebacker T.J. Bollers, Brody Clubb of Clear Creek Amana High School (Iowa) will take in the game versus Purdue. Also a standout in track and basketball, Clubb is a great athlete and could wind up playing defensive end or outside linebacker in college.

Offensive lineman James Nellis

Likely a guard prospect at this stage, James Nellis of Grafton High School (Wis.) is making a name for himself as one of the more intriguing offensive linemen in the state for the 2025 class. He will visit Wisconsin this weekend.

Linebacker Cooper Catalano

After earning his first college scholarship offer from Illinois earlier this week, in-state linebacker Cooper Catalano will make a return trip to Madison. He is one of the top 2025 prospects in the state and he could very well earn an offer in the near future from the Badgers.

All Badgers will continue to add more names as they pop up.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.