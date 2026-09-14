Game Time for Wisconsin Football's Huge Clash With Penn State Announced

Wisconsin football now officially knows when it will kick off Big Ten play.

The Badgers will open their 2026 conference season against Penn State on Sept. 26 in Happy Valley, and the Big Ten announced the kickoff time Monday afternoon: Wisconsin will kickoff against the Nittany Lions at 4:00 pm CT.

🚨4 PM CT kick at Penn State on Peacock🚨 pic.twitter.com/Usb95DSlTp — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 14, 2026

The game will be broadcasted on Peacock as part of a double-header that also features Notre Dame at Purdue in the early window. The Week 4 tilt will be the Badgers' second-straight game on Peacock, as Wisconsin hosts Eastern Michigan on the channel at 11:30 a.m in Week 3.

It's the Badgers' first late-afternoon game of the season, and also their first chance since the Notre Dame game to notch a win that would grab the attention of the country. Penn State is currently ranked No. 14 in the nation.

Early look at the Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin and Penn State figure to enter this game in much different places. The Badgers have already been battle-tested by opening their season against Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Penn State has three Group of Six opponents to kick off its 2026 campaign. Penn State demolished Marshall 45-0 in the opener, and bested Temple 27-9 in Philladelphia on Saturday to move to 2-0. Slated to host Buffalo in Week 3, the Nittany Lions haven't exactly had their work cut out for them.

This is also probably the most intimidating road environment the Badgers will play in. With the 5:00 p.m. kickoff time on the East Coast, the second half of this game will be largely shrouded in darkness, and should make for an absolutely electric environment.

The Nittany Lions, or should we call them the Happy Valley Cyclones due to all of the Iowa State transfers starting on head coach Matt Campbell's team, are an experienced bunch with a lot of collegiate production up and down the roster. Quarterback Rocco Becht is off to a great start, with 539 yards and seven touchdowns on 76% completion through two games. Wisconsin will certinaly have its hands full.