Best College Football Picks and Predictions Today for Week 2 (How to Bet Texas vs. Ohio State)

We're back for another loaded slate of college football games! It's time to find a spot on the couch, grab your favorite drink, place a few bets, and enjoy the action.

If you want a few bets to tail, you're in the right spot. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my best bets for today's slate of games.

Best College Football Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Penn State vs. Temple UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Kentucky +10.5 (-110) vs. Alabama

Ohio State +100 vs. Texas

Penn State vs. Temple Best Bet

One of my favorite total bets of the week is the UNDER between Penn State and Temple. I broke it down in my betting preview for this game:

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look toward the total and bet the UNDER.

Penn State may have put up 45 points against Marshall last week, but there are a few red flags that appeared in their offensive performance. Most importantly, they averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, struggling to carry the ball effectively all game against the Thundering Herd. That's bad news for them moving forward if the only thing they can do is pass.

Meanwhile, Temple hardly threw the ball at all, attempting just 16 passes while rushing the ball 45 times. If they keep that strategy this week, it will help keep the Temple offense on the field and continue to drain the clock.

I expect this to be a low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Alabama vs. Kentucky Best Bet

You first thought maybe to back Alabama in this spot, but we have to keep reminding ourselves that this is no longer Nick Saban's Crimson Tide. This team is a shell of its former self, and despite beating East Carolina by 38 points in Week 1, I have some questions about their performance in that game. Russell completed just 18-of-30 passes in that game, and their rushing attack averaged only 4.6 yards per carry. I'd expect better against the Pirates.

Don't be surprised if Kentucky's offense can hang with them in this game.

I'm going to take the 10.5 points with the home team in this one.

Pick: Kentucky +10.5 (-110)

Ohio State vs. Texas Best Bet

In my college football Week 2 upset picks article, I made the case for betting on Ohio State to beat Texas for the second straight year:

I'm not ready to crown the Longhorns as the better team, and I'm also not willing to bet on Arch Manning far surpassing his 2025 performance against this Buckeyes team.

Ohio State finished as the far better team last season, even after their Week 1 meeting. They finished the year first in offensive success rate and eighth in defensive success rate. Texas finished the year 80th and 30th in those two metrics.

Have they improved enough in the offseason to justify being favored this weekend? I don't think so. I'll back Ohio State to win again.

Pick: Ohio State +100

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