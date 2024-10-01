Head coach Luke Fickell responds to critical comments from former Badgers
The Badgers' 38-21 loss to USC last week was frustrating in a lot of ways. Most notably they were outscored 28-0 in the second half.
One of the most frustrating plays in the second half came in the third quarter when Wisconsin opted to line up in shotgun on fourth-and-one on USC's 33-yard line and they were stuffed on what was otherwise their most effective drive of the second half.
Badgers head coach Luke Fickell was asked about former players voicing displeasure with the program at his weekly press conference, and he slipped the tackle, so to speak.
"I don't pay attention to a lot of things," Fickell responded. "Unfortunately, when you have children now of the age, they tend to let you know. I got to do a better job of making sure they understand I don't want to hear those things. It's a part of the game, it's all things that we have to be able to deal with. It doesn't bother me, I only worry if it bothers guys within our program and our team."
Former Badgers running back Braelon Allen, who played under Fickell last season, took to X after the game and voiced his opinion on the state of the program.
"I’m gonna hold my tongue for now, but y’all gonna see me on a podcast one day explaining exactly what was going on my last season there," he wrote.
"Another former Badgers unhappy with thate state of his alma mater if 2016 graduate Jack Cichy. The linebacker posted a string of thoughts on X, including saying the "air-raid" offense promised by Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo has not materialized and that Wisconsin has "no visible identity."
"If people didn't have passion for what it is that we're doing, we wouldn't have sold-out crowds, we wouldn't have an environment that we create here and competitive advantage when guys come into our home," Fickell continued. "Because the passion, whether it's the fans or former players have, that's the passion that makes programs great, so you got to be able to handle the ups and the downs, you got to be able to handle the positives and the negatives, whether you're a coach or you're a player."
Winning usually solves everything. When you're 8-8 in your first 16 regular season games at a program like Wisconsin, you're going to face some negative comments and Fickell realizes that it's part of the job.