Here's What New Badgers GM Morocco Brown's Role Entails—And Why He's a Perfect Fit

Wisconsin football is in the midst of an impressive run on the recruiting trail — even more impressive when you consider it's been operating without a general manager.

Amidst the flurry of recent commitments, the Badgers also landed a top NFL personnel executive to spearhead their font office.

On the final day of May, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Wisconsin had added Morocco Brown, former Indianapolis Cols Chief Personnel Executive, as it's new general manager.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin football program officially announced the hire.

"We are thrilled about bringing an innovative and experienced leader to Wisconsin," Interim Director of Athletics Marcus Sedberry said in a statement. "Morocco has an incredible depth of knowledge and expertise in building rosters and personnel strategy at the NFL level. He will play a significant role in helping us continue to elevate Wisconsin Football."

Brown, a former honorable mention All-ACC linebacker and tackling machine at NC State in the late 1990s, walks into Madison with a quarter century of experience across four different NFL front offices.

His first full-time role in an NFL front office was Assistant Director of Pro Personnel with the Chicago Bears, but he rose through the ranks of league front office personnel and interviewed for six general manager gigs at the NFL level.

"Morocco is a great addition to our program and our staff is looking forward to working with him," head coach Lukle Fickell said in the same statement. "He brings a lot of NFL experience and has an eye for what it takes to excel at both the collegiate level as well as professional football. He has been evaluating college players for years and will be a strong asset to both our current roster as well as building for the future."

According to Wisconsin's release officially announcing the hire, Brown will "oversee all roster management, player personnel and operations" for Badgers football. Essentially, he'll be the top personnel man in the front office responsible for the construction and management of the entire roster.

Why Brown is exactly what Wisconsin needed

Marcus Sedberry, deputy athletic director/chief operating officer for Wisconsin Athletics. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As college football hurls towards an increasingly professional business model, it's imperative that schools adapt accordingly.

Brown has decades of experience as a scout and player evaluator, but he also brings experience in some of the more financial aspects of roster building from his time in the NFL.

With budgeting and evaluating players in regards to their market value increasingly important in college football, Brown is already well-seasoned in those areas. He'll approach constructing Wisconsin's roster from an NFL lens, and again, that's simply an adaptation programs across the country are being forced to make.

But Brown doesn't just fortify the financial side. He also brings significant individual player scouting and evaluation experience.

Check out this clip of Brown breaking down prospects when he was with the Colts — you can tell he has a deep and robust knowledge of talent, skillsets and what makes a player special.