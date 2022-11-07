Wisconsin's Week 11 depth chart and injury report versus Iowa
Following an important win against Maryland on Saturday, the Wisconsin football team has quickly shifted their focus to a Big Ten West showdown against Iowa this weekend in Iowa City.
On Monday, the Badgers released their preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what it means for UW.
Preliminary Injury Report
Out against Iowa:
- Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury
- Running back Chez Mellusi (SR) - right wrist injury
Out for the season:
- Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury
- Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury
- Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury
- Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury
- Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury
- Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury
- Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury
After getting back multiple contributors last week following the bye, Jim Leonhard and the Badgers could have another three players back for Iowa this weekend.
With just Chez Mellusi and Aaron Witt remaining on the injury report, Wisconsin could see safety Preston Zachman and kicker Vito Calvaruso back this week, as well as starting defensive end Isaiah Mullens.
While all three players are no longer listed, the preliminary status report does not ensure that they will be available come Saturday, but the chances have greatly improved.
Mullens would be a significant addition to the defense if he does play. The redshirt senior is Wisconsin's top defensive end, and he is extremely good against the run with his 6-foot-5 frame. Against an Iowa team that relies on multiple tight ends and a running game, having a player like Mullens up front next to Keeanu Benton would be nice for Jim Leonhard and the defense.
Also good news, there were no new players that popped up after Maryland, as the Badgers appear healthy for the final few games.
Depth Chart
- Quarterback
- Graham Mertz (RS JR)
- Chase Wolf (RS SR)
With Chase Wolf back from injury, the Badgers can allow freshman Myles Burkett to retain his redshirt status this season. Wolf played one snap against Maryland, and he is not feeling any physical limitations following the knee injury.
Running back
- Braelon Allen (SO)
- Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)
Fullback
- Jackson Acker (RS FR)
- Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)
Wide receiver
- Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR)
- Keontez Lewis (SO) & Dean Engram (RS JR)
Tight end
- Hayden Rucci (RS JR)
- Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)
After making his return from injury, junior tight end Hayden Rucci reassumed his stop in the two-deep for Iowa. The Pennsylvania native is Wisconsin's best run blocker and he was more involved in the passing game over the first few weeks of the season before his injury.
Left tackle
- Jack Nelson (RS SO)
- Nolan Rucci (RS FR)
Left guard
- Tanor Bortolini (RS SO)
- Tyler Beach (6-yr SR)
Center
- Joe Tippmann (RS JR)
- Dylan Barrett (RS SO)
Right guard
- Trey Wedig (RS SO)
- Michael Furtney (RS SR)
Right tackle
- Riley Mahlman (RS FR)
- Trey Wedig (RS SO)
After unveiling a new starting offensive line after the bye week, the starting unit is officially updated on the depth chart. With all five players having at least one year of eligibility remaining after this season, the group is compromised of four, four-star prospects and could be the starting group next season as well assuming everyone plays well and stays healthy.
Defensive end
- Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR)
- James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)
Nose tackle
- Keeanu Benton (SR)
- Gio Paez (RS JR)
Gio Paez missed the Maryland game with an injury, resulting in true freshman Curt Neal taking his place in the nose tackle rotation. Paez is not on the preliminary injury report, but his status is worth monitoring this week.
Outside linebacker
- Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR)
- Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)
Inside linebacker
- Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR)
- Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)
Cornerback
- Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR)
- Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)
Nickel
- Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR)
- Max Lofy (RS JR)
Free safety
- Kamo'i Latu (RS JR)
- Hunter Wohler (SO)
Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler made a big impact in his return from injury, and he is now listed in the two-deep behind Kamo'i Latu. Expect the Badgers to potentially use three safeties frequently against Iowa.
Strong safety
- John Torchio (RS SR)
- Titus Toler (RS JR)
Punter
- Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
- Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
Field goals
- Vito Calvaruso (Junior)
- Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)
Kickoff
- Jack Van Dyke (Junior)
- Vito Calvaruso (Junior)
Long-snapper
- Peter Bowden (RS Junior)
- Zach Zei (RS Freshman)
Holder
- Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
- Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
Punt return
- Dean Engram (RS Junior)
- Chimere Dike (Junior)
Kick return
- Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior)
- Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)
