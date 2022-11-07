Wisconsin's Week 11 depth chart and injury report versus Iowa

Following an important win against Maryland on Saturday, the Wisconsin football team has quickly shifted their focus to a Big Ten West showdown against Iowa this weekend in Iowa City.

On Monday, the Badgers released their preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what it means for UW.

Preliminary Injury Report

Out against Iowa:

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury

Running back Chez Mellusi (SR) - right wrist injury

Out for the season:

Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury

Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury

Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury

Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury

Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury

Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury

After getting back multiple contributors last week following the bye, Jim Leonhard and the Badgers could have another three players back for Iowa this weekend.

With just Chez Mellusi and Aaron Witt remaining on the injury report, Wisconsin could see safety Preston Zachman and kicker Vito Calvaruso back this week, as well as starting defensive end Isaiah Mullens.

While all three players are no longer listed, the preliminary status report does not ensure that they will be available come Saturday, but the chances have greatly improved.

Mullens would be a significant addition to the defense if he does play. The redshirt senior is Wisconsin's top defensive end, and he is extremely good against the run with his 6-foot-5 frame. Against an Iowa team that relies on multiple tight ends and a running game, having a player like Mullens up front next to Keeanu Benton would be nice for Jim Leonhard and the defense.

Also good news, there were no new players that popped up after Maryland, as the Badgers appear healthy for the final few games.

Depth Chart

Quarterback

Graham Mertz (RS JR) Chase Wolf (RS SR)

With Chase Wolf back from injury, the Badgers can allow freshman Myles Burkett to retain his redshirt status this season. Wolf played one snap against Maryland, and he is not feeling any physical limitations following the knee injury.

Running back

Braelon Allen (SO) Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)

Fullback

Jackson Acker (RS FR) Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Wide receiver

Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR) Keontez Lewis (SO) & Dean Engram (RS JR)

Tight end

Hayden Rucci (RS JR) Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)

After making his return from injury, junior tight end Hayden Rucci reassumed his stop in the two-deep for Iowa. The Pennsylvania native is Wisconsin's best run blocker and he was more involved in the passing game over the first few weeks of the season before his injury.

Left tackle

Jack Nelson (RS SO) Nolan Rucci (RS FR)

Left guard

Tanor Bortolini (RS SO) Tyler Beach (6-yr SR)

Center

Joe Tippmann (RS JR) Dylan Barrett (RS SO)

Right guard

Trey Wedig (RS SO) Michael Furtney (RS SR)

Right tackle

Riley Mahlman (RS FR) Trey Wedig (RS SO)

After unveiling a new starting offensive line after the bye week, the starting unit is officially updated on the depth chart. With all five players having at least one year of eligibility remaining after this season, the group is compromised of four, four-star prospects and could be the starting group next season as well assuming everyone plays well and stays healthy.

Defensive end

Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR) James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)

Nose tackle

Keeanu Benton (SR) Gio Paez (RS JR)

Gio Paez missed the Maryland game with an injury, resulting in true freshman Curt Neal taking his place in the nose tackle rotation. Paez is not on the preliminary injury report, but his status is worth monitoring this week.

Outside linebacker

Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR) Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

Inside linebacker

Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR) Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)

Cornerback

Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR) Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)

Nickel

Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR) Max Lofy (RS JR)

Free safety

Kamo'i Latu (RS JR) Hunter Wohler (SO)

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler made a big impact in his return from injury, and he is now listed in the two-deep behind Kamo'i Latu. Expect the Badgers to potentially use three safeties frequently against Iowa.

Strong safety

John Torchio (RS SR) Titus Toler (RS JR)

Punter

Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior) Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

Vito Calvaruso (Junior) Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)

Kickoff

Jack Van Dyke (Junior) Vito Calvaruso (Junior)

Long-snapper

Peter Bowden (RS Junior) Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore) Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

Dean Engram (RS Junior) Chimere Dike (Junior)

Kick return

Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

