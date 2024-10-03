If worse comes to worst, Wisconsin can be a major spoiler this season
At 2-2 and fresh off blowout losses to Alabama and USC, the Wisconsin Badgers don't have the look of a team that is going to be competing for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. In fact, getting a marquee bowl game might be hard to come by this season.
If worse comes to worst, Badgers fans can rest easy knowing that Wisconsin still has big games against teams that are College Football Playoff hopefuls. Not only can Wisconsin use those games as springboards for future success, but the Badgers could be the ultimate spoiler squad.
Before we get to that, let's not pretend like we don't realize the Badgers should be, at worst, 4-3 within the next three weeks. They should beat Purdue this Saturday before a toss-up game at Rutgers on Oct. 12. Then they should win at Northwestern on Oct. 19 to be 4-3 or 5-2.
At 5-2, hope would be restored and they could still be in the mix to make some noise, though it would likely require running the table to be in the College Football Playoff conversation. Running the table won't be a walk in the park because the last five games of the regular season are Penn State, Iowa, Oregon, Nebraska and Minnesota, with home and away alternating each week.
The spoiler role would come into play potentially against Penn State, Iowa and Oregon.
Penn State is 4-0 and if the Nittany Lions get to 5-0 against UCLA this week and win at USC on Oct. 12, Wisconsin would be next in line before Penn State faces Ohio State. Penn State is a legit College Football Player contender and that should have Wisconsin licking its chops at the opportunity to spoil their season.
Iowa is 3-1 and boasts one of the most lethal running games in the country. The Hawkeyes might get rocked by Ohio State this weekend, but it's hard to pinpoint many other losses on their schedule as they don't have any other games against ranked opponents. Wisconsin could be their spoiler.
Oregon is undefeated entering this week's game against Michigan State. The Badgers will only be in line for a spoiler role if the Ducks don't get knocked off a couple of times over the next month against the likes of Ohio State (Oct. 12), Illinois (Oct. 26) and Michigan (Nov. 2). The Badgers will be waiting at Camp Randall for a potential spoiler role on Nov. 16.
No matter which direction the season goes, the Badgers have plenty to look forward to.