Wisconsin Badgers football vs Ohio State Buckeyes TV, time revealed
After Wisconsin football tries to get its first win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Luke Fickell era, the Wisconsin Badgers will shift focus to their head coach's alma mater. The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes visit Madison next Saturday, October 18th.
OSU last visited Camp Randall Stadium two seasons ago. In Fickell's first season with the Badgers, he gave his hometown program all it could handle for three quarters. At the end of the third quarter, Wisconsin trailed by only a touchdown and had possession of the ball. After being backed up as far as UW's own two-yard line, quarterback Braedyn Locke and the Badger offense drove the ball into Buckeyes territory. That drive stalled when Fickell opted to punt 4th & 6 at the Ohio State 48-yard line.
Wisconsin's offense did not cross midfield the rest of the evening and the Badgers lost 24-10.
Wisconsin Badgers football to appear on CBS against No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
When Wisconsin tries to put together a 60-minute performance against Ohio State this season, it will do so in a mid-afternoon timeslot. Kickoff between the Badgers and Buckeyes is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. central. The game will be televised on CBS.
Wisconsin's appearance on CBS marks the sixth television channel on which UW will have played this season. It is the first time the Badgers will play a game televised on CBS since their 2024 season finale. A game in which Wisconsin lost 24-7 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, ending UW's 22-year bowl streak
This is the second time UW will host a game in the mid-afternoon television timeslot this season. Wisconsin and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders kicked off at 3:00 p.m. in Week 2.
Like the matchup in 2023, Fickell will likely have to turn to a backup quarterback when facing the Ohio State Buckeyes next week. Starter Billy Edwards Jr.'s health remains uncertain after suffering a non-contact lower-body injury in the season-opener. Since then, Wisconsin has turned to reserves Danny O'Neil and Hunter Simmons.
Wisconsin has lost ten straight games to Ohio State and is looking for its first win over the Buckeyes since 2010