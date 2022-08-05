Wisconsin football: Jackson Acker growing into his role at fullback

Growing up just down the road and playing at Verona High School, Jackson Acker still has moments where he walks into Camp Randall and thinks about how lucky he is. The local product enjoys the ability to easily visit his mom and see some of his high school friends when he has some free time.

However, the redshirt freshman fullback has been busy over the past year, growing into a completely new role on the team. Instead of receiving handoffs behind a fullback, Acker will be a lead blocker for Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi, and a "great group" of Wisconsin running backs this season.

For Acker, the transition to fullback has been a year in the making, dating back to fall camp a year ago. "Coach [Gary] Brown during fall camp sort of put it in the back of my head as something that could happen, and I was completely open to it." An incredibly selfless player, Acker said, "whatever they need me to do, I do."

After earning some tailback reps last fall and rushing for 34 yards and a touchdown in two contests in 2021, Acker switched to fullback this spring.

Looking to replace former Wisconsin fullback John Chenal, Acker acknowledged that some growing pains came with the switch in the spring, saying, "it was tough at first, definitely. But I am getting it down and feel comfortable now."

Acker earned the majority of first-team reps at the position in the spring, and he believes those 15 practices helped him grow. When asked what areas of his game he improved the most, the freshmen fullback didn't hesitate, "definitely blocking. That was a big change. Coming from tailback, you never really had to put a body on someone, so I feel like that was the biggest change."

However, Acker's athletic ability and experience as a running back should allow him to bring an added dimension to Wisconsin's offense this fall, specifically as a runner in short-yardage situations and as a receiving threat out of the backfield. "The passing and catching aspect of tailback definitely helped to carry over because they [the staff] made it clear if I did switch, and when I did, that I wouldn't just be a blocking back," Acker told All Badgers. Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst certainly believes that Acker can help the team this year, comparing his abilities to former Wisconsin fullbacks Brady Ewing and Alec Ingold, both of whom went on to successful NFL careers.

A former First-Team All-Conference selection at the prep level, Acker was a three-star prospect out of high school after running for over 900 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. He also earned honorable mention all-state accolades for his junior campaign and finished second in the discus at the 2019 Wisconsin Division 1 state track and field meet.

A powerful runner, strength has never been an issue for Acker, but he has added nine pounds since last fall to prepare for the physicality of the Big Ten. Now up to 238 pounds, Acker said of the added weight, "definitely eating more, that can be tough at times." However, Acker doesn't see the additional weight as a long-term plan for him, saying, "I feel like as I gain more experience and technique, I won't need all of this weight. But as of right now, I am comfortable here."

In terms of comfortability, the Badgers' new fullback knows he will have quite the cheering section for the opener this year against Illinois State. "My mom and relatives came to every game last year, it will be even more special this year when I am on the field playing."

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.