Wisconsin football: Jordan Turner's impact going beyond the field

Wisconsin sophomore linebacker Jordan Turner is busy preparing for the 2022 college football season. After playing in six games last year and recording two interceptions, Turner is one of the top contenders for a starting role at inside linebacker this fall camp.

While his teammates and coaches are excited about what he can bring to the team, the former three-star recruit out of Michigan is also using his platform as an NCAA Division I athlete to make a difference in the local Madison community.

This off-season, Turner has partnered with The Road Home Dane County, an organization dedicated to helping families find long-term solutions to combat homelessness through immediate assistance, resources, and relationship building.

Bringing along some of his teammates and coaches this past Saturday, Turner helped provide backpacks and school supplies to up to 500 area kids transitioning from homelessness ahead of the new school year. Turner worked to solicit donations on behalf of The Road Home Dane County, raising $2,000 to support the vital organization's efforts.

Jordan Turner speaking with local students picking up backpacks ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Troy Beckman, Team IFA

For Turner, the opportunity to give back is a long-time coming after growing up with a strong support network around him. "Throughout the course of my childhood, I have benefited greatly from the generous support and encouragement I received from my community, whether it be purchasing popcorn for my Cub Scout Troop, raffle tickets for my Pop Warner Youth Football team, or backpacks and school supplies as I started a new school year. Now it's my turn to help give back in a big way," Turner said.

The son of a Wisconsin alum, Turner remembers his mother always donating backpacks around this time of the year when he grew up. "She told me that she feels like everyone should have an even start when it comes to school, but you know not everyone can buy all of the supplies you need, so that's one of her strongest passions, helping little kids start off school," Turner said of his mother, Carol Turner.

Old enough to look back on the experience, Turner understands it is now his turn to further aid area students. The personal finance major hopes to continue to be involved with The Road Home Dane County going forward and push to make a difference in the Madison area.

If you would like to donate or become involved with the ongoing effort to help Dane County residents, you can do so here on The Road Home's website.

Jordan Turner standing with family and friends while presenting the check for The Road Home Dane County. Troy Beckman, Team IFA

