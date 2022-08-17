Skip to main content

Wisconsin 'trying to be smart' with kicker Vito Calvaruso in fall camp

The Wisconsin Badgers still have some unanswered questions in the kicking game with Vito Calvaruso limited with a leg injury.
Last season, Collin Larsh connected on 17-of-22 field goal attempts (77%) with a long of 48 yards against coming against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Looking to replace a two-year starter like Collin Larsh at kicker, the Wisconsin Badgers have two talented options competing for the placekicker role entering the 2022 season.

However, only one of them has consistently kicked so far in fall camp.

Redshirt freshman Nate Van Zelst has handled the majority of the field goals so far this fall, with Arkansas transfer Vito Calvaruso still limited with an injury.

Van Zelst has made the most of the extra opportunities thus far, at least in the practices made available to media members. On August 8, Van Zelst earned all of the reps for field goals and made both of his attempts inside 35 yards. He then connected on a pair of field goals around 40 yards in length, before missing a 45-yard try wide right.

This past Saturday, Van Zelst once again was the primary field goal specialist. He made both of his first field goal attempts from 37 and 45 yards, respectively. Even on a windy day, he was accurate.

A former walk-on from Glenview, Illinois, Van Zelst also showed promise in the spring despite not seeing the field in 2021. He has been consistent inside of 40 yards in practice, and head coach Paul Chryst told reporters that Van Zelst "did a pretty good job" of taking advantage of his opportunities back in the spring.

Wisconsin kicker Nate Van Zelst attempting a field goal during spring practice (Credit: UW Athletics)

Freshman kicker Nate Van Zelst lining up for a field goal during spring practice inside the McClain Center. 

However, the looming question is can he hold off Vito Calvaruso if healthy?

Calvaruso dealt with a quad injury in the spring, which forced him to miss some time. Calvaruso still flashed his exceptionally strong leg in the latter stages of spring ball, displaying why the staff offered him a scholarship this off-season.

When asked about Calvaruso last week, Paul Chryst insinuated to reporters that the right quad injury is holding him back this fall. "He had a really good summer, and yet we are trying to be smart", Chryst said. "And obviously this is something that's happened to him before, so it's not like he hasn't dealt with it."

In the practices available to media members, Calvaruso has yet to kick this fall. The 6-foot-3 junior out of Missouri has instead watched as Van Zelst take most of the reps in field goal situations, while Jack Van Dyke has handled kickoffs.

Chryst mentioned to reporters that the team is expecting Calvaruso back and for him to compete for immediate playing time, but his health status is still up in the air. When healthy, Calvaruso has the highest ceiling of any kicker on the roster considering his leg strength and experience in the SEC while playing for Arkansas.

The past two seasons, he was the primary kickoff specialist for the Razorbacks and recorded 96 touchbacks in 122 kickoff attempts, a 78% touchback percentage.

With just over two weeks remaining until the season opener against Illinois State, there is still time for Calvaruso to grab ahold of the starting position, but time is clearly not on his side, at least when it comes to the field goal job.

Assuming Calvaruso does come back in the next two weeks, he will immediately become the favorite to win the kickoff specialist role, but the battle for field goals will only then begin.

It is not out of the question for Van Zelst to kick attempts inside of 45 yards and then have Calvaruso come in for longer tries, but for now, it is a waiting game to see if Wisconsin's cautious approach with Calvaruso pays off this fall.

The Arkansas transfer was brought in for a reason, and he could be a weapon on special teams if available. 

