Depth on defensive line for Wisconsin 'has the chance to do something special'

Nose tackle Keeanu Benton has understandably received most of the headlines heading into fall camp for the Wisconsin Badgers defensive line.

A three-year starter and preseason watch list selection for the Outland Trophy (top interior lineman) and Bronko Nagurski Award (top defensive player in the country), expectations are high for Benton this year.

After working this off-season to increase his work capacity and stamina, Benton is a key team leader for the front seven of Wisconsin's defense in 2022 and is playing terrific in fall camp, according to his position coach, Ross Kolodziej.

When asked about what he expects from Benton this season, Kolodziej said, "this is his opportunity, he came back to play his best football of his career here, and he's done that in camp. He's been absolutely dominant and I'm excited to look and see him carry that into the field this fall."

However, the depth around the star nose tackle has Ross Kolodziej just as excited entering this season.

"We've got a very deep, impressive group of guys and so as long as we continue to handle our business, guys stay healthy, take care of their bodies, and stay focused, humbled, and hungry, we've got a chance to do something special," Kolodziej told All Badgers last Saturday.

For now, the top group has been Benton, senior Isaiah Mullens, and junior Rodas Johnson in practices available to media members. That group has been very strong up front, with each player bringing something a little different to the group.

Mullens is one of the strongest players on the entire football team and was recently named to The Athletic's 'Freaks List,' which highlights some of the more physically impressive players in all of college football. As a former strength coach, Kolodziej has loved what Mullens brings along the line and told media members that he enjoys seeing his guys that kind of recognition.

At the other defensive spot, Rodas Johnson has been one of the top performers in the past two open practices, consistently making plays in the backfield.

Here is a look at some of the players vying for playing time behind those three starters, and what Kolodziej had to say about each of them.

James Thompson Jr. more ready in 2022

Sophomore defensive end James Thompson Jr. has been rotating in with the first and second-team defense this fall camp and made several big plays in the spring.

When asked about his development, Ross Kolodziej noted that Thompson "had an unbelievable off-season" and that he "you know he is as strong as anybody you have on the team, so he has really built himself up to give himself a chance to be not just a contributor or just a guy, he's got a chance to be a dominant force on the field."

As things stand, Thompson Jr. is likely one of the primary rotational players along the defensive line this season, working behind Isaiah Mullens and Rodas Johnson.

Defensive end James Thompson Jr. put up personal best numbers in every category of the weight room this off-season according to Ross Kolodziej. Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Isaac Townsend working his way back from injury

One of the top returning reserves on the roster is former Oregon transfer, Isaac Townsend. Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst named Towsend specifically in the spring as someone who made big strides, but unfortunately, he has been limited at times this fall because of an injury.

Kolodziej believes the 6-foot-5 end will be back soon, saying, "time is the great equalizer, and we are trying to be smart with it. Understand right, obviously, we want to take advantage of everything we can in camp. But at the same time, the most important thing is being ready for game day and for the season. From everything that I've been told, fully anticipating and expecting [him] back here shortly."

When Townsend does return, the Badgers will be excited to have him back, as Kolodziej had this to say about what he could bring to the team:

"Everything with Townsend right, I mean you look at the GPS data and all that, he runs as fast or faster than linebackers. So he has an athleticism as well as you know weight room strength numbers, he's a freaky guy in his own right."

Kolodziej would go on to say that Townsend got off to a good start in fall camp before the injury. "Starting camp, you really saw flashes of that. Being able to be dominant and the point of attack and handle my gap and role, and responsibility. He's got the speed and athleticism to cover some space and pursue to the ball to make plays."

With a couple of weeks remaining before the opener, the hope is Townsend will be ready for Illinois.

Reserve defensive end Cade McDonald progressing

One player who has stood out on the second-team unit in fall camp has been redshirt sophomore defensive end, Cade McDonald.

A multi-sport athlete out of high school, McDonald has made some major strides and has worked his way into potential playing time at defensive end.

When asked about McDonald's improved play, Kolodziej had this to say:

"With Cade, it's never been a football IQ or an effort standpoint, right? For him, it's a lot of continuing to get stronger and develop physically. And then as he's gotten stronger and more powerful, then he can apply and start to use and execute certain techniques better. It's a credit to the way that he's approached it and continued to work hard at it. And then now that he's getting his opportunities, working to make the most of it. He's got great length, he's got a great understanding of the game of football."

Kolodziej would later say that the 6-foot-6 sophomore from Hudson High School (Wis.) has "had a good camp so far." Going forward, it will be interesting to see what kind of role McDonald can have this fall.

Wisconsin recently landed a commitment from his younger brother Will McDonald earlier this month. The two will have a chance to play together next season, Will said the opportunity is "something that my brother and I have been talking about since we were kids."

Gio Paez working as the No. 2 nose tackle

After not being available for most of the spring, junior defensive lineman Gio Paez has reemerged in fall camp as a player ready for a bigger role in 2022.

The former three-star recruit out of North Carolina has played in 10 games during his first three years in the program, working at both nose tackle and defensive end. Through the first few practices, Paez has been earning time as the No. 2 nose tackle behind Keeanu Benton and is "coming along" according to Kolodziej.

Freshmen Tristan Monday and Curt Neal learning

With solid depth at the top of the defensive line rotation, true freshmen Curt Neal and Tristan Monday are likely to redshirt this season. However, Kolodziej likes what he has seen from the two 2022 signees, saying the duo is "taking advantage of their opportunities," but that "like anything, there is a process that you have to pass through. You can not skip a step in this process, you can't rush this process. The only thing, you know, is time."

While the two are still developing their understanding of the terminology and techniques that Wisconsin uses, Kolodziej believes that have done a great job adjusting to the college game. "They've done a really good job thus far, you know they flash every day. I think Tristan especially flashed and did some good stuff. There's moments where Curt cuts it loose and attacks."

Still young, Monday and Neal still have moments where "they're trying to read too much, trying to see, or trying to guess. That only comes through time, experience, and reps," Kolodziej told reporters on Saturday. However, he believes the depth of his position group should allow them to focus on developing this fall. "There isn't a pressure necessarily to say, hey you got to be ready come September," instead, Kolodziej's message to them has been simple, "let's just focus on the moment today, and get better today."

Wisconsin has not always had that luxury in past seasons, and it appears the depth along the defensive line is in a great spot entering the 2022 season.

