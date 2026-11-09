Wisconsin needed to put the brutal blowout loss to Iowa behind itself as quickly as possible. It also needed new hope after yet another disheartening defeat threw just about every aspect of head coach Luke Fickell's program into question.

With a 31-10 win over Rutgers, powered by a tremendous performance through the air from true freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins, Wisconsin certainly accomplished both of those tasks.

With three games left, the Badgers have a great shot to close the season on a high note, especially now that they've potentially found their quarterback of the future.

After breaking down the offensive and defensive snap counts from the win over Rutgers, here's a handful of key grades and notes from Pro Football Focus:

OFFENSE

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Ryan Schwendeman (84) celebrates with wide receiver Shamar Rigby (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best Offensive Grade: WR Shamar Rigby (86.7)

Worst Offensive Grade: TE Ryan Schwendeman (53.3)

Other Notable Grades:

- Hopkins had a rushing grade of 34.4, the lowest overall mark on the team. He had five carries for -10 yards with sacks factored in.

- OT Lucas Simmons-Johansson notched the team’s top pass-blocking grade with an 83.6.

- Schwendeman lost some points for his run-blocking, where his 44.0 grade was one of the lower individual marks on the offense.

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Miscellaneous Offensive Notes:

- Hopkins had one big-time throw and one turnover-worthy play, both of which seem like low estimates. The fumble alone is certainly a turnover-worthy play, and the quarterback also got away with a few dangerous throws. On the flip side, he made multiple high-level throws that could certainly be considered “big-time," from his 21-yard laser of a touchdown pass over the middle to Eugene Hilton Jr and his hole shot to Rigby, just to name a few.

- Rutgers only generated five total pressures on 28 Wisconsin drop-backs.

- Hopkins went 7-for-7 passing when he was blitzed.

- All four of Hilton's receptions resulted in first downs.

- Hilton and Darrion Dupree each forced two missed tackles as ball-carriers.

- Wisconsin players surrendered only four pressures (of the five Rutgers generated): Colin Cubberly allowed two, while Stylz Blackmon and PJ Wilkins allowed one each.

DEFENSE

Wisconsin linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Best Defensive Grade: OLB Sebastian Cheeks (76.4)

Worst Defensive Grade: LB Thomas Heiberger (37.4)

Other Notable Grades:

- Multiple players logged elite tackling grades of 82 or higher: safeties Marvin Burks Jr and Matt Jung, as well as linebacker Mason Posa.

- The worst overall grade was Heiberger’s 20.4 tackling grade (he played two snaps and missed a tackle).

- Nickel Bryce West had the best coverage grade at 73.4.

Miscellaneous Defensive Notes:

- Wisconsin created 13 pressures. Cheeks led the way with three, while Posa, Dillan Johnson and Nolan Vils each had two and a host of other players notched a single pressure.

- Wisconsin missed five tackles, a relatively low number, and no single player was responsible for more than one.

- Catalano racked up seven “stops,” or tackles that constitute a failure for the offense.

- Nick Clayton took the most pass-rushing snaps on the defense with 20. He responded by notching his second career sack.

- Considering he plays in the defensive backfield, the nickel West’s average depth-of-tackle being 2.5 yards is quite impressive.