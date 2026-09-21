Kickoff Time Announced for Wisconsin Football's Homecoming Game vs. Michigan State

Wisconsin football's homecoming is all but finalized.

The Badgers' homecoming game, set for Oct. 3 against Michigan State, will kickoff at 11:30 a.m. CT, the program announced Monday.

The game, Wisconsin's second conference game and their first home Big Ten clash in 2026, will air on Big Ten network. It'll be the Badgers' second 11:30 a.m. kickoff this season.

🚨 11:30 AM CT kick vs Michigan State on Big Ten Network 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3aOyYiOrWZ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 21, 2026

The homecoming festivities will go on all week long in Madison, culminating in the Saturday morning tilt with the Spartans in the 118th homecoming game in the history of the program. Wisconsin has won 10 of its last 12 homecoming matchups.

This will be the first homecoming for new athletic director Shawn Eichorst, who was hired this summer in the wake of Chris McIntosh's abrupt departure.

Homecoming will feature a parade as per usual, but it'll also feature a block party and a pep rally. The annual "Fill the Hill," in which pink flamingos on Bascom Hill represent gifts and donations towards the university, will take place on Friday, Oct. 2.

Early impressions of Michigan State

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Badgers' clash with Michigan State looks a little more difficult than it did at the beginning at the season. The Spartans are 2-1, as expected, after beating two MAC schools (Toledo and Eastern Michigan) and losing to Notre Dame.

However, Michigan State played the Fighting Irish close — significantly closer than the Badgers did. They lost 27-10, a much prettier loss than Wisconsin's 41-13 defeat. However, much like the Badgers, after a very competitive, neck-and-neck first half, Notre Dame handled their business across the final 30 minutes of play.

New head coach Pat Fitzgerald has certainly injected some life into this program. The dicey 30-20 win over Toledo was concerning, but the solid win over Eastern Michigan followed by the surprisingly narrow game against the Irish were both promising results.

In Week 4, Michigan State hosts undefeated Nebraska in a game that will reveal plenty more about the Spartans. Just like the Badgers' clash with Penn State on Saturday evening in Week 4, conference play reveals a lot about where programs are currently at.