List of current Wisconsin players to enter the transfer portal including QB Tyler Van Dyke
Plenty of change is coming to the Wisconsin football program after missing out on a bowl game for the first time in two-plus decades this past fall.
Head coach Luke Fickell will be hitting the transfer portal hard, as several of his own players have already declared for it.
The transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 9 and closes on Dec. 28. Here is a list of players who have entered the portal from Wisconsin:
Jace Arnold, Defensive Back
Arnold appeared in 10 games this past fall, making one tackle. He redshirted in 2023 while making four appearances on special teams.
Jonas Duclona, Defensive Back
Duclona was on campus for two seasons after arriving from Florida, playing in the first four games this past year.
James Durand, Offensive Lineman
Durand saw the field just once this past season for the Badgers inside the trenches.
Trech Kekahuna, Wide Receiver
After catching 25 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns, Kekahuna will take his speed elsewhere, entering the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility left.
Cole LaCrue, Quarterback
In two seasons with the Badgers, the Colorado native did not see the field.
Gavin Lahm, Kicker
A walk-on, Lahm has been the kickoff specialist for Wisconsin the past three seasons.
Leon Lowery Jr., Linebacker
A former Syracuse transfer, Lowery started 11 games and recorded 29 tackles this past season.
Braedyn Moore, Safety
Moore, who first joined head coach Luke Fickell at Cincinnati before signing with Wisconsin, played in 10 games the last two years.
Curt Neal, Defensive Tackle
An 11-game starter this past season, Neal recorded 30 tackles with 3.5 for loss but will move on.
Amare Snowden, Defensive Back
Also a former Cincinnati commit who followed Fickell to Madison, Snowden played in just a handful of snaps. He is also a top baseball player.
Justin Taylor, Defensive Back
Another defensive back leaving the program, Taylor played in just two games this past year.
James Thompson Jr., Defensive Line
After making five sacks in 38 games, Thompson will move on after suffering a season-ending injury at the start of this past season.
Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback
A Miami transfer, Van Dyke’s career at Wisconsin was cut short after suffering a torn ACL in September. He had success with the Hurricanes before leaving to make room for Heisman finalist Cam Ward.
Hank Weber, Defensive Lineman
Weber did not see the field as a true freshman this past fall.
Nate White, Wide Receiver
A Wisconsin native, White committed to the program under Paul Chryst and was moved to wide receiver from running back.