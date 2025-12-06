MADISON, Wis -- The Wisconsin Badgers and Luke Fickell are headed toward a make-or-break 2026 season.

Considering the program signed just 13 high school recruits for its 2026 class, the Badgers will have to rely heavily on the transfer portal this offseason to fill out the roster and elevate it to a level that aligns with the standard of Wisconsin football this century.

On Early National Signing Day, Fickell spoke about the strategy the Badgers would take in bolstering the team's roster.

"The best thing you can do is look at an NFL model," Fickell said, before pointing out three particular position groups Wisconsin would be prioritizing.

Quarterback

By the NFL model, quarterback is the most important position. After the last three years, Wisconsin probably came to that conclusion on its own.

"It's hard to just invest in one. If you don't invest in that room and have some depth in that room, you can put yourself in a really tough position," Fickell said. "We might be the only team in the country that has experienced it in three years."

It's uncertain if that investment will be in retaining players currently on the roster or being active in the portal, or both.

Fickell didn't offer much of a response when asked about Billy Edwards, acknowledging only that they have had conversations about returning to Wisconsin in 2026.

I asked Luke Fickell if he's had discussions with Billy Edwards about playing for #Badgers in 2026.



He left it at..



"Yeah." — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 3, 2025

The head coach has previously insisted on having five quarterbacks on the roster, a mark they'd hit by retaining each of their current quarterbacks and replacing the graduating Hunter Simmons with incoming freshman Ryan Hopkins.

But, according to Fickell, they team will be turning to the transfer portal for at least one signal caller.

"Yes," Fickell said, when asked if he expected to add one or two QBs from the portal. "We know that the quarterback position is going to be really key at critical and that we haven't shied away from making sure our guys understand that."

Edge Rushers

A mixture of the development by Darryl Peterson and Sebastian Cheeks along with the addition of Mason Reiger gave Wisconsin an impressive pass rushing unit off the edge.

They'll look to replicate that success in 2026.

"Guys that sack the quarterback tend to be things that you invest in a little bit higher," Fickell said. "Guys that play on edges tend to be guys that the investment is a little bit higher."

The Badgers could return players like Tyrese Fearbry, Micheal Garner and Ernest Willor, but they'll have plenty of work ahead of them to replace the trio of Peterson, Cheeks and Reiger.

Offensive Line

Wisconsin's offensive line depth was exposed during the 2025 season, as injuries to Kevin Heywood and Jake Renfro resulted in plenty of in-season shuffling.

With Riley Mahlman and Renfro running out of eligibility and Joe Brunner's future uncertain, there will likely be many openings on the offensive front.

Based on warmups, your #Badgers starting OL is Mahlman/Brunner/Renfro/Kodanko/Mandell.



The 6th different alignment in as many games to start the season. — Cam Wilhorn (@CamWilhorn) October 11, 2025

"I can tell you here that we're going to invest in the offensive line," Fickell said. "That's an area where we've got to continue that to get better."

The Badgers brought in just one offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, who Wisconsin landed after a pair of OL commits revoked their pledges.

That leaves UW particularly young at the position. The Badgers brought in five offensive linemen in their 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. One of the five from 2024 have left the program, but the other four could play significant roles.

Heywood was slated to start the season as Wisconsin's left tackle. Emerson Mandell started all 12 games in 2025. Ryan Cory made one start and appeared in five games at center. Collin Cubberly made seven starts.

While those players will be entering their third collegiate season, it's a group that will need to be supplemented by more experienced players in order to build a deeper room than the Badgers had in 2025.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: