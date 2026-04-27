Luke Fickell Finally Has a Stud Nickel CB in Ohio State Transfer Bryce West

Maybe it's because it's a relatively niche position. Maybe it's because there's been a myriad of other larger, more blatantly obvious problems in the Luke Fickell era.

Whatever the reason, Wisconsin's deficiencies at nickel cornerback under Fickell haven't been as closely scrutinized as the vast array of other issues the Badgers have encountered in his three-year tenure.

That's not to say it hasn't been a big problem. In 2025, Wisconsin's nickel corner Geimere Latimer had a rough season after jumping from Conference USA to the Big Ten, allowing a horrific reception percentage of 80 while giving up three touchdowns. He also missed over 17 percent of his tackle attempts, per Pro Football Focus.

Former Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Geimere Latimer. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The year prior, Wisconsin didn't have a true nickel player it could consistently rely upon. That spot essentially got filled by committee: safeties Austin Brown, Preston Zachman and Hunter Wohler all played over 100 snaps in the slot while corner Nyzier Fourqurean also moonlighted there.

In 2023, Fickell's first season, Boston College transfer Jason Maitre manned the nickel corner spot. He was a fiery competitor and an easy player to root for, but he had his share of struggles as well. His reception percentage allowed was 70.6, and he missed over 21 percent of his tackle attempts.

Wisconsin completely remade its cornerback room this offseason, bringing in four promising transfers. Javan Robinson has gotten lots of attention with his wealth of experience at Arizona State, while rising redshirt freshman Jai'mier Scott has written plenty of headlines as well this spring. But Bryce West, a former Ohio State Buckeye, looks poised to completely change the narrative at nickel corner immediately.

Bryce West is an instant upgrade at nickel

Ohio State transfer CB Bryce West should earn the #Badgers’ starting nickel gig immediately.



Love his technique in coverage, and he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty/make tackles 👇 pic.twitter.com/LRFaoSTCMI — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) January 26, 2026

West only has 120 career snaps to his name, and only 51 of those came in coverage. Still, in limited action in Columbus, he looked like a lockdown cover man in the slot as well as a sure, physical tackler, neither of which has been a feature of the Badgers' past nickels under Fickell.

“It’s kind of like a reset, but you do have to come in here and handle business," he said this spring.

“OSU is a really good program, but I do feel like I’m a little more valued. The coaches are more on top of me, paying attention to my habits in the building and outside the building. So it’s really good to feel like you’re one of the guys they’re focusing on, you’re not overlooked or overshadowed by everybody else. I just feel like a priority here.”

The former blue-chip recruit West was a small fish in a big pond at Ohio State. In Madison, he's immediately the most talented nickel on the roster and thus, the coaching staff's "Plan A" at the position; it's no wonder he feels more valued.

West's well-rounded game

West is gearing up to play that nickel spot, but he's also been working with the corners and safeties. He's been praised as very versatile by both cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and secondary coach Paul Haynes.

“I love it because I’m able to cover like a corner, be in the box like a linebacker, be in the post or be in the half like a safety," he said. "I don’t feel like I’m playing one position, I’m out there playing three, four positions."

Though he's inexperienced, West's talent and pedigree speak for themselves. He's unquestionably the best nickel Fickell has deployed in Madison, and his presence should do wonders for the Badgers' secondary and defense as a whole.