National Outlet Predicts Big Season for Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph

It's no secret that a sizable portion of Wisconsin football's success this fall hinges on a Sun Belt transfer.

It isn't just any Sun Belt transfer, however. The Badgers reeled in one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks out of the portal this offseason, bringing Joseph to Madison with two years of eligibility remaining. The last two seasons with Old Dominion, he posted 4,251 yards passing, 1,654 rushing yards and 56 total touchdowns.

Wisconsin, just like pretty much every team in the country, will go as their quarterback goes. Whether or not Joseph's game translates to the Big Ten is the overarching question preempting all others about the Badgers.

Ultimately, it's pretty simple. If Joseph pops, Wisconsin could be back. If he falters, expect another year of misery in Madison.

Given his tantalizing potential, and given just how crucial he'll be to the Badgers' success (or lack thereof) this fall, it's no surprise that Joseph was ranked as the No. 6 most impactful incoming transfer in the Big Ten by On3's Ari Wasserman.

Two Indiana players were at the top of the list: new Hoosiers' quarterback Josh Hoover from TCU and wideout Nick Marsh from Michigan State. But overall, Joseph was listed as the third-most impactful quarterback transfer behind Hoover and new Penn State gunslinger Rocco Becht. Rounding out the list was Nebraska signal-caller Anthony Colandrea at No. 10.

What makes Joseph so impactful?

Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph. | Christian Borman.

Despite the general lukewarm feelings about Wisconsin football's chances this fall from the national media, it's good to see Joseph included as one of the Big Ten's most impactful transfers, because there's a reason why he was included on this list, and ranked as the third-most impactful transfer quarterback, for that matter.

At least eight Big Ten teams will start a transfer quarterback this fall, and it could be nine depending on how Rutgers' quarterback competition unfolds. That's potentially half the conference starting a transfer gunslinger, and yet Joseph was listed among the most impactful. Why?

This ranking implies that Joseph is going to make waves in Madison. Obviously, any starting quarterback is an impactful transfer, but for Joseph to be included so high on this list means Wasserman thinks he's going to produce with the Badgers.

Sure, former ECU Pirate Katin Houser will start for Illinois. Former Michigan State Spartan Aidan Chiles will start for Northwestern. Those are impactful transfers, obviously, given the nature of the position. But their lack of inclusion on this list — and the inclusion of Joseph — indicates that Wasserman thinks an especially big year is coming for Colton Joseph.