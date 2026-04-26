NFL UDFA Tracker: Where Every Wisconsin Football Player Landed Post-Draft

A troubling trend for the Wisconsin football continues when it comes to the NFL Draft.

In the past, it was common for Wisconsin football players to be taken early and often over the three days of the draft, but recently, the number of Badgers being taken is dwindling. And when they are, they have been late Day 3 picks.

This year the program hit rock bottom. Not one Badger got drafted in 257 selections, the first time since 1978. There was a thought that maybe a few Badgers would be picked late, but they all went undrafted.

But that doesn't mean those players football dream is over.

As soon as that last pick is announced, players are agreeing to sign on with teams as undrafted free agents (UDFAs). As was the case with many other former Wisconsin Badgers, these players will have a shot to make an NFL roster in 2026 the hard way.

Here is where every Badger landed as an undrafted rookie after the NFL Draft was completed.

Destinations For Every Undrafted Wisconsin Badger

Nov 22, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Reiger (22) reacts with teammate Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) to sacking Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (not pictured) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

EDGE Mason Reiger - Signed with the Miami Dolphins - via Jordan Schultz

WR Vinny Anthony - Signed with the Atlanta Falcons - via Nick Osen, 247Sports

TE Lance Mason - Signed with the Seattle Seahawks - via Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston



S Austin Brown - Signed with the Indianapolis Colts - via Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

OL Riley Mahlman - Signed with the Atlanta Falcons - via Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston

CB Nyzier Fourqurean - Signed with the Los Angeles Rams - via Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston

EDGE Darryl Peterson - Signed with the Los Angeles Rams - via Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston

FB Jackson Acker - Signed with the Buffalo Bills - via Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston

DL Ben Barten - Signed with the New York Giants - via Wisconsin Football

WR Jayden Ballard - Invited to minicamp with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts - via Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston

DL Jay'Viar Suggs - Signed with the New Orleans Saints - via US Sports Management

DL Parker Petersen - Signed with the Carolina Panthers - via Wisconsin Football

K Nathanial Vakos - Invited to minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - via Wisconsin Football

This will be updated with new signings.