NFL UDFA Tracker: Where Every Wisconsin Football Player Landed Post-Draft
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A troubling trend for the Wisconsin football continues when it comes to the NFL Draft.
In the past, it was common for Wisconsin football players to be taken early and often over the three days of the draft, but recently, the number of Badgers being taken is dwindling. And when they are, they have been late Day 3 picks.
This year the program hit rock bottom. Not one Badger got drafted in 257 selections, the first time since 1978. There was a thought that maybe a few Badgers would be picked late, but they all went undrafted.
But that doesn't mean those players football dream is over.
As soon as that last pick is announced, players are agreeing to sign on with teams as undrafted free agents (UDFAs). As was the case with many other former Wisconsin Badgers, these players will have a shot to make an NFL roster in 2026 the hard way.
Here is where every Badger landed as an undrafted rookie after the NFL Draft was completed.
Destinations For Every Undrafted Wisconsin Badger
EDGE Mason Reiger - Signed with the Miami Dolphins - via Jordan Schultz
WR Vinny Anthony - Signed with the Atlanta Falcons - via Nick Osen, 247Sports
TE Lance Mason - Signed with the Seattle Seahawks - via Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston
S Austin Brown - Signed with the Indianapolis Colts - via Tom Pelissero, NFL Network
OL Riley Mahlman - Signed with the Atlanta Falcons - via Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston
CB Nyzier Fourqurean - Signed with the Los Angeles Rams - via Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston
EDGE Darryl Peterson - Signed with the Los Angeles Rams - via Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston
FB Jackson Acker - Signed with the Buffalo Bills - via Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston
DL Ben Barten - Signed with the New York Giants - via Wisconsin Football
WR Jayden Ballard - Invited to minicamp with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts - via Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston
DL Jay'Viar Suggs - Signed with the New Orleans Saints - via US Sports Management
DL Parker Petersen - Signed with the Carolina Panthers - via Wisconsin Football
K Nathanial Vakos - Invited to minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - via Wisconsin Football
This will be updated with new signings.
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Christian Borman is Wisconsin native that has been covering Wisconsin Athletics since 2018, focused on Badger football, basketball, and recruiting. In the past, he has written for Badger of Honor, and BadgerNotes, among others.Follow christianborman