Wisconsin OL Tyler Beach to play in the 2023 Hula Bowl

With the regular season now complete, seniors on the Wisconsin football program must begin planning for their futures in addition to preparing for the upcoming Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on December 27.

With hopes of playing at the next level, senior offensive lineman Tyler Beach has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Hula Bowl, a college all-star game set in Orlando, Florida.

Beach is actually the second Wisconsin Badger set to participate in the postseason showcase, he joins punter Andy Vujnovich who accepted a spot back on November 22.

A sixth-year senior this past season, Beach made seven starts for the Badgers. Six coming at left guard and one as a blocking tight end. Over the course of his career, Beach has played in a total of 58 games in a Wisconsin uniform and made 29 starts.

From Port Washington High School (Wis.), Beach signed with the Badgers in the 2017 recruiting class as a three-star prospect choosing Wisconsin over offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, and Syracuse as the No. 3 player in the state.

One of only two seniors on Wisconsin's roster this past season, Beach walked on Senior Day against Minnesota and has his degree in International Studies.

The opportunity to play in the Hula Bowl is a significant chance for Beach to gain some traction in NFL circles.

Originally started in 1947, The Hula Bowl is one of several postseason bowl games players from across the country can participate in to showcase their abilities in front of NFL talent evaluators. So far he, Andy Vujnovich, and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton are the only three seniors that have accepted a postseason invitation.

Traditionally played in Hawaii, the bowl game was recently relocated to Orlando due to necessary repairs at Aloha Stadium, but there have been plenty of former Wisconsin players in the game.

Some notable alumni from Wisconsin include John Stocco, Brandon Williams, Owen Daniels, Scott Starks, Donovan Raiola, Wendell Bryant, Mike Echols, and Casey Rabach, among others.

