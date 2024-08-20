OT Kevin Heywood viewed as one of the best freshman in the country
Badgers true freshman offensive tackle Kevin Heywood has turned heads at preseason camp this summer. He has taken some first-team reps as starting tackle Riley Mahlman has been out due to a minor injury, and he looks like he will contribute to the team in at least some way this season.
Heywood was Wisconsin's top recruit in last cycle's 2024 high school recruiting class. 247Sports slotted him in as a four-star prospect and the No. 50 player in the entire country. He has lived up to the hype already during his short time in Madison.
On Monday, On3 released its own preseason true freshman All-American team, which included Heywood as one of five offensive linemen. 247Sports did the same, also naming him to their list.
"Kevin Heywood is taking some first-team reps this fall as a result of an injury to right tackle Riley Mahlman, which has kept him out of several practices," 247Sports wrote. "Heywood is not expected to emerge as a starter in Year 1 given Wisconsin's overall strength at tackle. But he's impressed since the moment he walked on campus and is safely on the two-deep. Expect Heywood to get some run this year as he positions himself as a tackle of the future for the Badgers."
Wisconsin seems to have five veteran starters that they feel comfortable with on the offensive line, especially with Jack Nelson and Mahlman as two of the best tackles in the conference. Head coach Luke Fickell has mentioned how impressed he has been with Heywood, and the local praise is now blossoming into national praise.
It might not happen in Week 1, but all signs point to Heywood seeing the field as a true freshman. Offensive line is arguably the hardest position for young players to transition to physically, so the fact that he is even in the discussion for meaningful playing time shows that Wisconsin may have hit a home run with their prized four-star recruit.