Wisconsin post-game: Paul Chryst talks win over Illinois State

The Wisconsin Badgers took care of business on Saturday night, winning 38-0 against Illinois State.

Following the season-opening win, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with local media members to break down the performance and answer questions.

Here is a look at what Chryst had to say in his post-game availability.

On Graham Mertz's ability to get the ball to his playmakers

"There was a lot of times where I thought he did. Protection was good. We had the one in the red zone where they got us. And yet I thought the protection was good. And I thought he was — I thought he saw things pretty well. I thought, you know, a number of guys got involved. That part was good," Chryst said.

Chryst would elaborate later on when asked about the number of players who were involved in the passing game. "I think that it's always good when you take what they're giving you. And I thought that for the most part, you know, it felt like he [Mertz] was doing that. And I think, too, I do believe that he's got a real confidence in a number of guys, you know, so that that also probably is indicative of that."

On some of the sloppy play early, namely penalties

"I am proud of the way we kept playing. And, obviously, a big play by Torch [John Torchio]. We've absolutely got to be cleaner in those things that you control. There's going to be others I'm anxious to see. Keeanu (Benton) kind of is coming through and going with it. And certainly no guy is going to go out there and think I'm going to try to drop the ball here. It's not that." - Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst on the offense generating 'chunk plays'

We have been fortunate we've been able to hand the ball off and have had some backs that those become chunk plays. The other is a screen, you know, and got them in a pressure that the guys executed it well. And so any time you can get big chunks, it's good," Chryst noted. "I think they come when you play the game and when guys execute. And it is not necessarily what type of play. I think they are all capable of being a chunk play if everyone's on point."

On the long interception return and conditioning

"I thought Max [Lofy] made a heck of a block on the interception return. There was a lot of guys there and they played and played through the play. And that you always appreciate. But you should do it that way." - Paul Chryst

Chryst was short when asked about Myles Burkett earning the backup reps at QB

"Yeah. Just thought it would be good for him to get that work that we had tonight." - Paul Chryst

On the importance of John Torchio with Hunter Wohler's injury

"Yeah. It will be interesting. I'm kind of anxious to see kind of what exactly happens and how Hunter is and what it will be. And, you know, Torch's role will be big, right? And it has been," Chryst said. "Like I said, it was good to see Preston [Zachman] get in there and do that. You talk about experience and understanding, you know, Torch obviously has that. Kamo'i [Latu] certainly does some things and goes in, but I think that is where it is — Torch has a role in so many different ways and hopefully Hunter [Wohler] is not too bad.

On the play of Logan Brown after Riley Mahlman went down with an injury at right tackle

"Anxious to find out what all it is with Riley and where that goes. But, you know, they have all come off of camp. And everyone's gotten a lot of work. And I'm anxious to see kind of how everyone did but certainly Logan." - Paul Chryst

Chryst on the play and development of Braelon Allen

"I have always been impressed with him kind of how he approaches every day. He's a worker. And that hasn't changed. And what hasn't changed is that he expects a lot of himself and yet goes about it by working. What stood out, what is different, you hope it's just a better version of himself, you know, and continue to keep growing. He is still relatively young at that position." - Paul Chryst

