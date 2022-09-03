Wisconsin vs. Illinois State: Recruiting visitor list

With the Wisconsin Badgers football team hosting Illinois State on Saturday night, the football and men's basketball recruiting departments are using the night game atmosphere to their advantage in recruiting.

Several top targets for both programs have publicly announced that they will be in attendance.

Here is a running thread of the players who will be on campus for the big game.

Contents Basketball Football

Basketball

2024 PG Daniel Freitag

One of the top prospects in attendance, Thomas Jefferson High School (Minn.) standout Daniel Freitag will have the chance to speak with the football and basketball staff during his visit. According to Travis Graf of the Rivals Network, Freitag was at Minnesota on Friday for a visit and will be in Madison for the Illinois State game. He is one of the best overall athletes in the state of Minnesota in the 2024 class and has been a frequent visitor for Wisconsin the past couple of years. He holds an offer from Greg Gard at this time.

2023 QB Ryan Browne

One of the more intriguing names to watch this weekend is 2023 quarterback Ryan Browne. The Badgers are still looking for a quarterback this cycle and Browne is a potential offer candidate. He was recently identified as a sleeper to watch by Sports Illustrated, and Wisconsin is high on what he could bring to the position. He threw for over 350 yards and had four total touchdowns in his latest game this season.

2024 DE Eddie Tuerk

Four-star defensive end Eddie Tuerk of Illinois will also be on campus for the Badgers. Already holding an offer from the Badgers, Tuerk is one of only four defensive linemen to hold an offer at this time and is a top prospect for Wisconsin in the 2024 class.

2024 RB Titus Cram

Titus Cram is one of the best players in Iowa for his grade and is one of Wisconsin's top running back targets in the 2024 class. He has been a frequent visitor to both Iowa and Wisconsin, and also holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska. Cram is currently a consensus three-star prospect.

2024 TE Aidan Steinfeldt

One player that could walk away with an offer this weekend is 2024 tight end Aidan Steinfeldt. Making the trip from Indiana, he has been in contact with Wisconsin for a while now and his father is originally from Wisconsin despite currently being a professor at Indiana. Steinfeldt is ranked as a three-star prospect with Power-5 offers from Indiana and Minnesota so far.

Class 2023 Commits

Cornerback Jace Arnold (per his Instagram)

2023 LB Ethan Doucette

A potential walk-on candidate from Kimberly High School in Wisconsin, per his Twitter.

2023 TE Ryder Kurtz

Connecticut tight end Ryder Kurtz will make the trip to Wisconsin this weekend. Kurtz is unranked right now but has offers from Cornell, Georgetown, and UMass. He tweeted out his visit intentions.

2024 OLB Ben Alvarez

Holding one offer at this time from Central Michigan, linebacker Ben Alvarez will be in Madison on Saturday, according to his Twitter.

2025 ATH Jovan Clark

Another possible offer candidate, Chicago athlete Jovan Clark will be on campus this weekend he tweeted out. Only a sophomore in high school, Clark has early P5 offers from Boston College, Maryland, and Syracuse.

2025 OL Liam Vaughan

The younger brother of freshman inside linebacker Aidan Vaughan, offensive lineman Liam Vaughan will be on campus this weekend for the opener. He took to Twitter to announce his visit.

2025 DB Andre Lovett

Athlete Andre Lovett is another player that could earn an offer this weekend. He holds an offer from Tennessee and was previously at Illinois last weekend. He tweeted out his intentions to visit earlier this week.

All Badgers will continue to add additional names as they pop up.

