Skip to main content

Live updates: No. 18 Wisconsin versus Illinois State game thread

Live in-game updates from Saturday night's football game between Wisconsin and Illinois State inside Camp Randall Stadium.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Wisconsin Badgers are back in action, kicking off the 2022 season under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium against the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday night. 

With kickoff time set for 6 p.m. CST, the game aired on FS1, All Badgers will have a rolling thread of game updates as they happen from the game. 

Pregame Status Updates

  • Quarterbacks Deacon Hill and Myles Burkett are both listed as backups on the pre-game depth chart. Chase Wolf is unavailable after undergoing knee surgery
  • Starting cornerback Alexander Smith (hamstring) and nickel corner Justin Clark will not play. Redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman will earn the start in place of Smith at cornerback opposite Jay Shaw. 
  • Kicker Vito Calvaruso will kick after missing most of fall camp with a quad injury. 
  • Cornerback Al Ashford is now wearing No. 30, while freshman wide receiver Vinny Anthony is wearing No. 86 after previously wearing No. 22 during camp. 
  • Other players not playing due to injury include Tanor Bortolini (OL), Cam Large (TE), Spencer Lytle (ILB), Isaac Townsend (DE), Aaron Witt (OLB, Travian Blaylock (S), Mike Jarvis (DE), Luna Larson (ILB). 
  • The Wisconsin Badgers are honoring the 2010, 2011, and 2021 football teams who won back-to-back-to-back Big Ten Championships during the game. 
  • Full depth chart for Wisconsin versus Illinois State
  • Wisconsin hosting several four-star players in football and basketball

First Quarter

  • 15:00 - The Badger won the toss and elected to kick the ball to Illinois State to begin the game. Jack Van Dyke kicked the ball through the end zone for a touchback. 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Camp Randall stadium ahead of the season opener against Illinois State
Football

Live updates: No. 18 Wisconsin versus Illinois State game thread

By Matt Belz
Running back Titus Cram running with the football for his high school team (Credit: Kelsey Kremer/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin vs. Illinois State: Recruiting visitor list

By Matt Belz
College Football Playoff logo on the 25 yard line
Football

Wisconsin football: Impact of 12-team College Football Playoff

By Matt Belz
The Wisconsin Badgers run out of the tunnel against Eastern Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Watch Guide: Wisconsin vs. Illinois State preview and notes

By Matt Belz
2024 quarterback Mabrey Mettauer out of Texas
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: Badgers contact top 2024 recruits

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watching from the sidelines
Football

Wisconsin football: Three questions for Week 1 vs. Illinois State

By Matt Belz
The Wisconsin Badgers run onto the field before the Northwestern football game.
Football

Wisconsin versus Illinois State by the numbers

By Matt Belz
J.J. Watt standing with his mouth guard in for the Arizona Cardinals
Badgers in the NFL

Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL: 26 former Badgers make an NFL roster

By Matt Belz