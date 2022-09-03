Live updates: No. 18 Wisconsin versus Illinois State game thread
Live in-game updates from Saturday night's football game between Wisconsin and Illinois State inside Camp Randall Stadium.
The Wisconsin Badgers are back in action, kicking off the 2022 season under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium against the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday night.
With kickoff time set for 6 p.m. CST, the game aired on FS1, All Badgers will have a rolling thread of game updates as they happen from the game.
Pregame Status Updates
- Quarterbacks Deacon Hill and Myles Burkett are both listed as backups on the pre-game depth chart. Chase Wolf is unavailable after undergoing knee surgery.
- Starting cornerback Alexander Smith (hamstring) and nickel corner Justin Clark will not play. Redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman will earn the start in place of Smith at cornerback opposite Jay Shaw.
- Kicker Vito Calvaruso will kick after missing most of fall camp with a quad injury.
- Cornerback Al Ashford is now wearing No. 30, while freshman wide receiver Vinny Anthony is wearing No. 86 after previously wearing No. 22 during camp.
- Other players not playing due to injury include Tanor Bortolini (OL), Cam Large (TE), Spencer Lytle (ILB), Isaac Townsend (DE), Aaron Witt (OLB, Travian Blaylock (S), Mike Jarvis (DE), Luna Larson (ILB).
- The Wisconsin Badgers are honoring the 2010, 2011, and 2021 football teams who won back-to-back-to-back Big Ten Championships during the game.
- Full depth chart for Wisconsin versus Illinois State
- Wisconsin hosting several four-star players in football and basketball.
First Quarter
- 15:00 - The Badger won the toss and elected to kick the ball to Illinois State to begin the game. Jack Van Dyke kicked the ball through the end zone for a touchback.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Related links:
- Wisconsin versus Illinois State: Recruiting Visitor List
- Three questions ahead of Wisconsin versus Illinois State
- Watch guide: Wisconsin versus Illinois State
You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:
Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers
You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.