Live updates: No. 18 Wisconsin versus Illinois State game thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are back in action, kicking off the 2022 season under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium against the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday night.

With kickoff time set for 6 p.m. CST, the game aired on FS1, All Badgers will have a rolling thread of game updates as they happen from the game.

Quarterbacks Deacon Hill and Myles Burkett are both listed as backups on the pre-game depth chart. Chase Wolf is unavailable after undergoing knee surgery.

Starting cornerback Alexander Smith (hamstring) and nickel corner Justin Clark will not play. Redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman will earn the start in place of Smith at cornerback opposite Jay Shaw.

Kicker Vito Calvaruso will kick after missing most of fall camp with a quad injury.

Cornerback Al Ashford is now wearing No. 30, while freshman wide receiver Vinny Anthony is wearing No. 86 after previously wearing No. 22 during camp.

Other players not playing due to injury include Tanor Bortolini (OL), Cam Large (TE), Spencer Lytle (ILB), Isaac Townsend (DE), Aaron Witt (OLB, Travian Blaylock (S), Mike Jarvis (DE), Luna Larson (ILB).

The Wisconsin Badgers are honoring the 2010, 2011, and 2021 football teams who won back-to-back-to-back Big Ten Championships during the game.

Full depth chart for Wisconsin versus Illinois State

First Quarter

15:00 - The Badger won the toss and elected to kick the ball to Illinois State to begin the game. Jack Van Dyke kicked the ball through the end zone for a touchback.

