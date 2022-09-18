Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State: Paul Chryst press conference recap

The Wisconsin Badgers blew out New Mexico State by 59-points on Saturday afternoon.

Following the team's dominant performance, head coach Paul Chryst met with local reporters to discuss the big win and next week's battle against Ohio State.

Here is what Chryst had to say about several different topics...

Chryst's opening statement about the victory

"Certainly proud of the way the guys handled the whole week. Any time you get a chance to play a game and earn the right to win, you appreciate that. You are grateful for all the work that goes into it. I thought one thing that hit me today watching it was there was a lot of guys that got it going and allowed others to — we were able to play a lot of guys. That happens because you had a group take care of business and give them the opportunity to play. That is always good. Every first rep for a guy or added reps are huge. That part was good."

Chryst on the switch to Tanor Bortolini and Trey Wedig on OL

"Yeah, and we were fortunate kind of with what Bort (offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini) was able to — that he could play. Same thought with Trey (Wedig). Kind of get them in and how can we get them some reps. Wanted to do it early. Kind of was warmed up and going and so that was really good for us to be able to get done. I thought they said on the film but it was energizing having them in there."

Chryst on how valuable it was to fix some issues from last week

"Yeah, I think certainly every experience you go through you learn from. But I think every bit of today is today. We are going to be facing different teams and certainly facing a different team next week and the week after. So I think that it's good. The response, you know, last week, that part I was pleased with. And then it is all about you get a chance to play the game, and I thought guys were ready and came out and played. But you just got to keep going, keep trying to grow."

Chryst on Graham Mertz getting a lot of players involved

"It is always good. I think the one thing that Graham has been doing a good job is take what's there. Certainly a lot of guys putting themselves in position. When the ball gets spread around I think it is always healthy."

Chryst on the transition to Big Ten play

"Do I appreciate what guys are putting out there? Yeah. I would hope and want to believe that there is lessons that we experienced in the first three games, that if we can truly learn from them, what things allowed us to be successful, you know, and build on that. Things that make it harder, right? And the truth is, time will tell. Do we truly learn those lessons. I appreciate the way they've gone through it."

Chryst on pass protection

"Yeah, I think we were't good on the first third down tonight, or this afternoon. Yeah, I think certainly guys work at it and take pride and I think that takes everyone on it. I think Graham has been doing a good job of getting the ball out, and it helps when there is guys open. Competition gets tougher, you know, you'll be challenged more. But to win games we are going to have to be able to run the ball and be able to throw it. I think we got to keep going."

Chryst on getting a lot of players in the game

"I think it is certainly meaningful. You know you see it and you feel it on the sideline. There is a lot of guys that put in a ton of work and not all get to play in the games. So when there are those opportunities, there truly is an energetically on the sidelines when guys make plays. I know it's probably at the end of the game and to many it seems meaningless, but, you know, Amaun (Williams) made a nice tackle and there was an excitement right there. People were fired up about Jake's (Chaney) pick and to get to see. Julius (Davis) going and for Isaac (Guerendo) to get — Isaac was playing early in the game, but any time you are going and add a lot of guys, number of guys that during the week on the scout team and they're playing. Couple of those guys on defense, we all know how much they put into it. I know, and you talk to our guys, we always value the first snaps or the first time that they make a tackle or get a completion, whatever that may be, right? It's real to them. So that part, that's where I appreciate what everyone did to give those guys that opportunity."

You can watch the entire press conference from after the game below.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.